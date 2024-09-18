Alexis Bellino is ‘praying’ Shannon Beador finds love: ‘Maybe she’ll stop obsessing about John and I’

Alexis Bellino is happily engaged to Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

That much we’ve known for weeks.

As tensions between Alexis and Shannon heat up on-screen, the returning RHOC cast member participated in an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

One of the biggest talking points was Shannon’s upcoming dating-themed spinoff of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

News broke earlier this year that Shannon, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Luann de Lesseps would all be searching for love in the series, with a group of attractive men thrown in for good measure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After coming hard for Shannon on and off-screen, Alexis was asked on the podcast above about her thoughts on her rival searching for love.

Her response to the question was that she was “praying” that Shannon would find Mr. Right and move on.

The reason?

“Maybe she’ll stop obsessing about John and I.”

Alexis has been targeting Shannon a lot this season

It’s a shocking response when you consider that Alexis and John have been coming for Shannon for months.

Alexis has been heavily criticized for her comments about Shannon on the show, including bringing up the infamous Ring video footage of the night of the long-serving cast member’s DUI arrest.

Shannon has tried to stop the legal drama on-screen, but John has been the one to keep it going. His lawyer even said in a sneak peek that they wanted to hold on to the footage in case Shannon goes off the rails.

From the outside looking in, Shannon has largely avoided both John and Alexis and hasn’t willingly spoken about them in the press, so it’s certainly a choice for Alexis to perpetuate the narrative that Shannon needs to leave them alone.

The drama on RHOC is heating up as we enter the final episodes of Season 18.

Shannon is ready to move on from the drama with a cast trip to Europe and reaches out to Alexis to let her know she won’t be invited, which plays more like a power move.

Look at the cast trip to Sonoma, for example.

The RHOC Season 18 reunion should be fun

Shannon didn’t get much of a vacation because Alexis talked about her behind her back, and John had his lawyer fire back at her offers to settle his claim that she owed him money.

With the RHOC Season 18 reunion filming imminently, it will be interesting to see whether Alexis gets to stick around for the entire event because part-time cast members typically have a small presence at reunions.

Besides Shannon, Alexis is probably the most crucial cast member due to the sheer amount of drama she brings to the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.