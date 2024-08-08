Alexis Bellino called out for being ‘thirsty,’ as John Janssen dubbed ‘Jim Bellino 2.0’

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers have had Alexis Bellino and John Janssen’s relationship shoved down their throats.

At every turn, Alexis is gushing over her “Johnny J” and the other women are watching as Shannon Beador is confronted with her ex dating her current co-star.

Their relationship has been a hot topic of conversation, especially because when Shannon was dating John, he wasn’t keen on filming much of their relationship. However, he seems more interested in it now that he is dating Alexis.

The RHOC star recently revealed that John offered to pay her the salary Bravo offered if she chose not to film. It’s something her co-star, Emily Simpson, doesn’t seem to believe.

Despite the backlash, Alexis and John showed up for the Diamonds & Rose Bravo experience.

She shared photos from the event, including an appearance by Jo De La Rosa, an original Orange County Housewife.

Alexis Bellino slammed for being ‘thirsty’

When it was revealed Alexis Bellino began dating John Janssen last fall, it was all but cemented in stone that she would return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Now that viewers see her on-screen and listen to her gush over “Johnny J,” they can’t help but wonder what Jesus Jugs is thinking.

The comment section of her recent Instagram post was filled with criticism. One person even wondered how long Alexis would keep the comment section open. After all, she is known to limit comments or not allow them.

One commenter called Alexis “thirsty,” writing, “Thirsty much 🤦🏼‍♀️ It’s funny how Alexis ex sued Shannon and now John is. Hmmm 🤔 I wonder who the common denominator is.”

Another compared John to Alexis’ ex-husband, Jim Bellino, saying, “What happened to the guy you were all over him. On below deck?? You are not acting like a Christian. God would not be happy. You got yourself a Jim Bellino 2.0 good luck.”

RHOC fans weigh in. Pic credit: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

Alexis Bellino gets a shoutout from The Quiet Woman

When Alexis debuted on The Real Housewives of Orange County this season, she explained that she met John Janssen at The Quiet Woman.

The restaurant has been heavily featured on the hit Bravo show, mainly because Shannon Beador has given it exposure.

When The Quiet Woman took to social media to praise Alexis, it received backlash for choosing her over Shannon. The social media post was then edited, and another was posted in support of Shannon, though it was too little, too late for some RHOC.

This season seems filled with plenty of Alexis and Johnny J, so buckle up!

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.