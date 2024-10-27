Alexis Bellino accuses Shannon Beador of writing ‘her own narratives’ in fiery RHOC sneak peek

In recent episodes, we’ve had a bit of respite from Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador’s confrontations on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Sadly, their feud will return to the surface during the upcoming season finale.

They’re like oil and water, and there’s minimal chance they’ll ever appear on the show together after the season ends.

Alexis throws Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian an engagement party in a new sneak peek for the final episode.

While planning the big event, she stops by Tamra Judge’s home, and the two waste no time talking about Shannon.

Tamra opens up to Alexis about what happened in London and how she believes that Shannon was the driving force behind her latest friction with Jennifer.

If you’ve been keeping up with the show this season, you’ll recall that Shannon claimed during the London trip that Tamra had ordered a background check on Jennifer’s fiance, Ryan Boyajian.

In the aftermath, Tamra shared text messages that indicated Shannon was just as interested in his past, leaving viewers questioning the truth. We’re sure it will be a big talking point at the reunion.

Tamra opens up about Shannon’s London antics

In the season finale footage, Tamra tells Alexis that she’s never conducted background checks on anyone.

On the other hand, Alexis admitted she had done them before and wasn’t opposed to it.

Ultimately, Alexis sympathizes with Tamra’s current situation with Shannon because she believes that Shannon “writes her own narratives.”

Alexis then takes to a confessional to say that it’s exactly what’s been happening over the years in anything Shannon has said about John Janssen.

Alexis has been vocal throughout the season, claiming that Shannon has purposefully said bad things about John for years so that the women will side with her.

The dynamics have been complicated this season because Alexis is now in a relationship with him, so the women have been forced to form their own opinions of him.

It’s been a lot, but in Alexis’s defense, Shannon has said a lot about John on the show, so we guess it’s natural that she would want to defend her man.

Will John and Shannon face off in the finale?

It will be an exciting episode because we already know that John shows up at the party while Shannon is there, meaning they will be forced to have an awkward reunion.

This season, there has been much back-and-forth between them through lawyers over Shannon allegedly owing him $75,000.

Hopefully, they will discuss that to find some closure because we can’t let this drag into RHOC Season 19.

We already know the show will likely undergo a revamp next season, so a handful of stars may not be back.

What are your thoughts on the continued drama between Shannon and Alexis?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.