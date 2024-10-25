RHOC finale trailer teases Alexis Bellino and John Janssen crashing a party as Ryan Boyajian FBI drama escalates

The Real Housewives of Orange County is having its best season in years, but all good things must come to an end.

Bravo has unveiled the official trailer for the Season 18 finale, and there’s still a wealth of drama to come before the ladies assemble for their reunion.

The final episode begins with Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian in a good place because they’re planning their engagement party.

The pair then round up the cast for an engagement party featuring much back-and-forth between the ladies.

One of the most surprising things is that Tamra Judge seems to be invited, which is surprising considering the amount of trash-talking she’s done about Ryan this season.

Maybe Jennifer wants to show her rival what a healthy relationship looks like because of the rumors surrounding Tamra and Eddie Judge’s marriage falling apart.

The big surprise is that Alexis Bellino makes the invite list and goes against Shannon Beador again.

The two have indulged in a feud of epic proportions this season, and things might go nuclear when John Janssen arrives to support Alexis.

The reunion is sure to be dramatic

From the midseason trailer, we know Shannon threatens to leave the event, but we hope she stays and shows the two that they no longer get under her skin.

As expected, Tamra continues to make rude comments about Shannon at the party.

But they aren’t the only cast members coming to blows during what is supposed to be a beautiful celebration of love.

Heather Dubrow calls out Katie Ginella over allegations that her teenage daughter called her “mean” to Emily Simpson’s young sons.

Heather and Katie haven’t been in a good place at all this season because Katie brought up an allegation that fancy pants staged paparazzi pictures at Disneyland.

As we’ve come to expect from Heather, she will never allow the ladies to criticize her on camera, so it’s not a shocker that she isn’t ready to move forward with Katie.

Heather and Katie probably won’t be friends in the future

There’s no telling where the finale will leave their argument, but we’re sure they’ll have much to say to each other during the upcoming reunion.

In perhaps some of the most dramatic scenes of the season, headlines spread that claim that Ryan is involved in a case being investigated by the FBI, which puts Jennifer into a tailspin.

We already know that cameras picked back up to film the aftermath of the news, and Jennifer is seen breaking down as she seemingly believes their life together is over.

Of course, we already know that isn’t the case because they’ve been all over each others’ Instagram accounts.

There’s a chance that producers are baiting viewers and that the actual developments will go in a different direction.

Either way, we’ll be seated for this episode because it will be tense.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.