Emily Simpson grills Ryan Boyajian about FBI claims in RHOC sneak peek

The last episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County featured a dramatic showdown between Tamra Judge and Ryan Boyajian, and it’s not over yet.

Episode 13, titled You are Cordially Not Invited, will show the continuation of the dinner party at Katie Ginella’s home.

Things left off when Tamra Judge stormed out after throwing FBI accusations at Ryan.

However, the conversation continues when Emily Simpson picks up the torch and grills Ryan about the claims.

In a sneak peek, Emily has many questions for Ryan amid allegations that the FBI raided his house.

Jennifer Pedranti has already denied that rumor, and things have now escalated beyond the show.

In the most recent turn of events, Ryan served Tamra with legal papers for making false claims against him during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, and who knows how things will transpire from there.

Tamra Judge slams ‘disgusting’ Ryan Boyajian in the RHOC sneak peek

Throwing it back to RHOC, a teaser for Episode 13 shows the ending of the dinner party after Tamra storms out.

In the clip, Katie goes outside to check on her, and she continues to slam Ryan and Jenn.

“She knows he’s a piece of s**t! Ask her about the FBI,” says Tamra. “Now there’s a lawsuit going on about the FBI, about illegal gambling. Yes, it’s disgusting.”

“He’s a horrible human being,” added the 57-year-old.

Emily Simpson questions Ryan about the FBI

Eddie and Tamra leave the dinner party, and Katie returns and tells the rest of the group that the RHOC star is very upset.

“She just said, ‘Ask him about the FBI, ‘” shares Katie.

As the room grows quiet, Ryan tells them that one of his closest friends has been going through something, and that’s what Tamra was referring to.

That’s when Emily starts to throw out a slew of questions, first asking Ryan if he hosts people in Vegas.

“Matt’s one of my closest friends. I go with him to Vegas often, but I don’t know about hosting. I’ve never hosted anything,” responds Ryan, who notes that his friend is a “professional gambler.”

Emily then asks if Matt was hosting people in Sin City, and Ryan tells her, “No!”

“Oh, I thought he was like hosting big timers in Vegas, and then that’s how he got in trouble,” adds Emily. “like they were using illegal money or something.”

As Ryan denies the claims against his friend, Emily asks, “Then why did the FBI raid him?”

“I’m not even able to talk about it,” Ryan says. “That’s his situation.”

In Emily’s confessional, she admits, “I’ve heard the rumors about Ryan and the FBI and some partner that he’s involved in being investigated by the FBI. I don’t know details. I don’t know if it’s true.”

Check out the Episode 13 sneak peek below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.