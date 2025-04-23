Alaskan Bush People stars Bear and Raiven Brown announce separation after three-year marriage

The stars of Alaskan Bush People, Bear Brown and Raiven Brown, have officially called it quits after three years of marriage and multiple ups and downs.

The couple, who share three children, confirmed the split in matching social media posts, emphasizing that their decision was mutual and made with love and respect.

The Browns first met in 2018, and while their relationship has experienced several separations, they have always found their way back to each other until now.

Bear and Raiven stressed that there is no animosity behind the split and that their primary focus will be co-parenting their children.

They also asked for privacy and kindness from fans as they navigate this transition.

The news has sparked a wave of support from viewers who have followed their turbulent romance over the years.

Couple confirms split on social media

Raiven Brown shared the news of their separation on her Instagram, writing, “Bear and I have separated. We have decided to go our separate ways after years of trying.”

She added that although they still care for each other, the relationship was no longer working, and their focus would shift to raising their children, River, Cove, and Everest, in a healthy co-parenting environment. “There’s no anger,” she said.

“It’s just something we’ve been trying to manage for a long time.” She also thanked fans for their ongoing support and understanding.

Bear followed up with his own message on Instagram, echoing Raiven’s sentiments. “Raiven and I have decided to separate, we are still good friends,” he wrote.

“There are no hard feelings, and we will always have love for each other!” Bear asked fans to be respectful toward Raiven, emphasizing that the split was a mutual decision and the best path forward for their family.

Bear and Raiven’s rollercoaster romance

Bear and Raiven’s relationship began in April 2018 when they met at Noah Brown’s wedding.

Just a few months later, they were engaged, though the couple would go on to break up and reconcile multiple times over the years.

Their first child, River, was born in March 2020, followed by Cove and Everest in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

After several attempts to make things work, the couple tied the knot in January 2022.

Just last month on Instagram, Bear shared a family update about their plans to move to Alaska alongside Raiven.

Despite their efforts, this latest chapter marks the end of their romantic journey, but the beginning of co-parenting and remaining friends.

It is yet to be seen if they go ahead with divorcing or reconcile.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.