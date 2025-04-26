Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown addresses burglary arrest, slams former manager

Rain Brown has broken her silence after she and her husband, Josiah Lorton, were arrested on burglary and mischief charges in Washington State.

The Alaskan Bush People star took to Instagram to express her heartbreak over the public’s reaction, claiming a former manager falsely accused her.

Rain’s emotional message included a Bible verse and a plea for fans to reserve judgment.

Her arrest, which took place on April 11, resulted in multiple charges, including first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespass.

Both Rain and Lorton were booked into Okanogan County Jail and later released without bail.

Rain has promised to tell her side of the story as speculation mounts about her shocking arrest, and says she was betrayed by a former manager.

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown addresses burglary arrest

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on April 21, Rain addressed her recent legal troubles while accusing her former manager of theft and abuse.

“it hurts my heart that my rainbows would choose to believe the lies that my old manager who stole $43,000 from me and abused me instead of maybe thinking ‘oh no who is saying this about Rain?’ Not ‘wow what a waste’ it deeply hurts my heart,” she wrote.

Rain appeared to claim that the current charges were a result of misinformation and betrayal, adding, “I hope y’all will stick around to hear my side of the story.”

Alongside her caption, she posted a Bible verse: “Judge not lest ye be judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged,” suggesting she feels unfairly condemned by fans.

Rain’s remarks appear to be her first public comments since news of her arrest surfaced.

Legal case unfolds after arrest in Washington

Rain Brown, whose full legal name is Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown, and her husband, Josiah Lorton, were arrested on April 11 in Washington State.

The couple faced charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief, and second-degree criminal trespass.

They were booked into the Okanogan County Jail but were later released without the need to post bail.

Authorities confirmed the pair are required to appear for their next court hearing, though a date has not been publicly disclosed.

Their arrest came just months after Rain announced her marriage to Lorton in January, after less than two years of dating.

Rain’s family has also been in the spotlight. Her brother, Noah Brown, previously filed a restraining order against her in 2022, citing allegations of threats and substance abuse. The court denied the petition due to insufficient evidence.

Alaskan Bush People is officially on hiatus.