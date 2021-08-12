Alaskan Bush People: Noah Brown gives update on wife’s pregnancy

Noah is giving an update on Rhain’s pregnancy. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

Noah Brown from the Alaskan Bush People is giving a much-needed update on baby number 2 and his wife’s pregnancy. Fans learned back in May that the couple was expecting another bundle of joy.

The engineer of the Wolf Pack shared a silly post that featured a picture of his wife, Rhain Alisha. In the photo, she was giving off her best pouty face while he wrote, “When your Wife knows that her pouty face works on you 🥺.”

In a since-deleted comment, Noah was spotted answering a fan’s question regarding if the new baby had arrived. Noah simply wrote, “not yet.” Amo Mamma caught to comment just in the nick of time.

Rhain may have lost weight

The rest of the commenters showered Rhain with compliments about her blue eyes and weight loss. One Alaskan Bush People fan wrote, “Oh my gosh! Eyebrows are on point and to die for!! You go, girl! Use your power!!”

There was no denying followers of the couple are hyped up for the baby’s arrival. The couple has been keeping the exact due date to themselves for now, though.

Noah and Rhain already have one son, Elijah, who came just six months after Rhain and Noah tied the knot. Rhain has always expressed her wish to have a big family while on the show.

Pic credit: Amo Mamma

Rhain and Noah want a large family

The couple’s shared goal was to try and have three children, and with one already here and another on the way, their goal isn’t far off. Since the birth of their son, the Alaskan Bush People stars have moved to Weston, Colorado.

Pic credit: @noah_d_and_rhain_alisha/Instagram

Some fans believed the move was spurred on by some family tension. During one of the last seasons, viewers watched as Rhain had issues with Noah’s sister, Snowbird.

The two girls were often seen bickering on the show, with Bird at one point refusing to visit Noah at his cabin if she were there. There were also reports that Noah wanted a bit of separation from his close family.

At the time of the move, Ami and Billy gave their son a $220,000 cottage, according to Radar Online. But the family squabbles seemed to have been smoothed over.

There has yet to be an announcement from the Discovery Channel on whether the Wolf Pack will be given another series, but fans of the outdoor show are sure hoping that get a chance to see the next generation grow up on the mountain homestead.

The Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.