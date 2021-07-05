Alaskan Bush People: Matt and Gabe Brown show their patriotism on the Fourth of July

Gabe Brown in Alaskan Bush People wearing his leather jacket. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

When it comes to the Fourth of July holiday weekend, it is a time for national pride and celebrating with fireworks and BBQs. Matt and Gabe Brown from Alaskan Bush People shared their spirited messages on Instagram.

Even though the Wolf Pack was not together for this summer holiday, the two sons showed just how they intended to celebrate the nation’s independence. While England may have been sharing memes of American’s as traitors, Gabe stepped up his game.

The father of one shared a video on his social media where he’s wearing the American flag as a cape. Gabe also wore a sleeveless leather vest with his curly hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Gabe mimicked America’s first president

He stood in a similar stance to George Washington as he sailed across the Deleware River on the night of December 25, 1776.

The move surprised the British forces and helped turn the tides of the Revolutionary War. Gabe rocked out to an electric guitar rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

As the Alaskan Bush People star stood with the wind at his back, the flag blew in the wind. The reality TV star simply wrote, “Happy Independence Day” as his caption. The screen read “Happy 4th” as he walked off into the sunset.

Matt Brown shared a positive video

Matt Brown also posted a tribute to the founding fathers and the birth of our nation. He started his video by wishing all his followers a good day.

The eldest Brown then went on to explain in lamens terms what the holiday was all about, saying, “It is American’s birthday.”

Surprisingly Matt also touched on the “friction” going on in the United States, saying he knows that “we will work it out and live together as neighbors.”

The Alaskan Bush People star went on to tell his followers that the USA is made up of such a “beautiful, diverse” group of people, saying, “We need to learn again how to live together, and everything will be okay.”

Matt received a gift

Matt also shared that the woman he worked for had popped into town and brought him back a gift. It was a light for his phone, so fans can see his face clearly when he does his inspirational videos.

Followers of the Brown family have not seen much of the Wolf Pack since the last season ended. The entire family has been grieving the loss of the patriarch, Billy Brown. It was nice to see two of the boys getting out and enjoying nature while spreading a positive message.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.