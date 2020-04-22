Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson isn't pregnant at 14... 2020 hasn't got THAT crazy

Fans of Mama June From Not to Hot — or of former child pageant star turned reality TV star Honey Boo Boo —might have recoiled in shock and horror at rumors that hit social media this week.

The rumors indicated that Honey Boo Boo, Alana Thompson, was pregnant.

The good news is that — as crazy as the world has become in 2020 — this is not true.

Is Honey Boo Boo pregnant?

The rumors that started swirling that Alana was pregnant started on a Facebook account that has her name on it. However, this is not her main Facebook account and one that is handled by an outside party.

The post simply had a photo of an ultrasound with the words “SURPRISE!”

This was quite a surprise and a shock for fans of Honey Boo Boo. See, Alana is only 14. She was born in August 2005, so the thought that a 14-year-old girl would announce her own pregnancy in such a manner on Facebook was incomprehensible.

However, this is reality TV and worse has happened.

Honey boo boo being pregnant is the icing on my mental breakdown cake pic.twitter.com/Ba1JVH03jU — Thomas (@iucipur) April 21, 2020

The good news is that it is not true.

Honey Boo Boo, Alana Thompson, is not pregnant.

The rumors spread thanks to the post, but the people who assumed she was pregnant didn’t actually click on the link with the photo. If they did, they would have seen it led to an Us Magazine article about celebs who were expecting a child.

This was an ad that celebrities are paid to put on their social media. It is clickbait. Alana was not in the article and whoever runs that Facebook page posted the link to make some money, either for Alana or for themselves.

The Facebook post was since removed.

It’s clickbait and she doesn’t run the account pic.twitter.com/iDeeT10NEJ — SOCIAL CONSTRUCT (@ntandomatini_) April 21, 2020

Where to really follow Honey Boo Boo on Facebook

As Alana posted last August, she is more active on her new Facebook account. As a matter of fact, outside of the deleted clickbait post, the last three posts were about Mama June and not Alana.

However, over on her new page (@RealHoneyBooBoo), Alana has been busy promoting Mama June From Not to Hot, as well as her own Cameo page, where she is making money on the side by making personal cameos for her fans.

Hey Guys! I’m on @cameo now and can’t wait to make messages for you! Link in my profile bio!! 🤩 Posted by Honey Boo Boo on Sunday, April 5, 2020

With that said, there are new rumors that hit last week that Mama June might be pregnant herself. As The Sun reported, scenes from this season of Mama June: From Not to Hot had June hint that she might be pregnant with Geno Doak’s baby.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv.