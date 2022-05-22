Alan Bersten excited about DWTS move to Disney+, says everyone can vote now

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @Dancing with the Stars/YouTube

One of the biggest complaints about Dancing with the Stars over the years is that the show can’t air live everywhere. This meant that some votes didn’t count on the live shows.

However, as professional dancer Alan Bersten points out, the move to Disney+ means that all fans can now vote live for the first time.

Alan said that the move is a positive one, and it will make the show more “inclusive.”

Alan Bersten on why Dancing with the Stars will be better on Disney+

Alan Bersten spoke to Hello Magazine about Dancing with the Stars moving from ABC to Disney+ streaming.

The dancer pointed out that it will be the first live show on any streaming platform, and that will allow it to do something that no other show could do, including past seasons of Dancing with the Stars.

It won’t rely on the time difference between the east and west coasts because it will air live everywhere at the same time on Disney+ streaming.

“Streaming is taking over the world and Disney is such an amazing platform,” Alan said. “I don’t know much about numbers but they have surpassed 130 million subscribers in only two or three years.”

“I also think it will be amazing to be the first live show on a streaming platform, and our west coast fans will be able to vote for the first time when it actually matters.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alan said that before the show just told people to vote and it didn’t include all viewers. That is no longer the case. He said it now “feels inclusive to everyone.”

Derek Hough agrees with the importance of the move to Disney+

A lot of fans hate the move because they feel beholden to cable TV, whether it is out of comfort or because they live somewhere with slow internet speeds. However, with more people moving to streaming to save money, Disney+ gives Dancing with the Stars a chance to get bigger viewing numbers and bring in some younger fans to ensure its future.

The show received around five million viewers an episode on ABC last season and there are close to 130 million subscribers to Disney+, so there is a chance for a huge bump.

Derek Hough said that it proves that Dancing with the Stars is forward-thinking and a trailblazer for entertainment shows.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.