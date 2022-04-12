Derek Hough explains why moving to Dancing with the Stars is a good thing

Derek Hough dancing on Disney Family Sing-Alongs. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars is moving to Disney+, and there are many fans mad that the show is leaving network television.

Some fans consider this a bad thing, and others say it will cost the show many fans.

However, one of the judges believes this is a great move and feels it will help the show evolve into something bigger and better.

Derek Hough explained why Dancing with the Stars moving to Disney+ is great news for the show.

Derek Hough responds to DWTS move to Disney+

Derek Hough has seen Dancing with the Stars at the peak of its popularity on ABC, and he has been there as a judge the last two seasons as it dropped to very low ratings and viewership totals.

It was clear that change was needed for the series, and that change came with it moving to a streaming platform and off of network television.

While cable television subscribers drop more and more every year, Disney+ has over 125 million subscribers. With only a little over 5 million people watching DWTS in Season 30, there is a chance for more people to tune in now that it has moved to the streaming service.

Derek Hough said that the show moving to Disney+ as the first-ever live series on Disney+, and the first live reality TV competition series on any streamer, makes it a trailblazer.

He then quoted executives from the show in his post.

“The fact that our iconic global format Dancing with the Stars will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise,” said Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions.

She also mentioned the two-season renewal to move to Disney+.

Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said, “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Derek Hough believes DWTS is looking for the future

That is the key point.

Bringing in Disney+ subscribers will make sure that the show keeps building new fans, rather than relying on ABC, which a person has to pay high cable costs or have an antenna set up to pick up the service.

Streaming is the present and future of entertainment, and Derek has emphasized that Dancing with the Stars is looking to the future.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The reality dancing competition series will return to Disney+ in late 2022.