After trashing him on WWHL, Summer House star Ciara Miller is ‘civil’ with costar Luke Gulbranson

Luke Gulbranson and Ciara Miller are “civil” after trashing him on WWHL. Pic credit: Bravo

The friendship between Summer House stars Luke Gulbranson and Ciara Miller has seen a lot of ups and downs.

What started as a romantic connection between the two led Luke to invite Ciara to the Hamptons for a summer of fun with the rest of the cast.

Ciara quickly fit in with the group but seemed to leave Luke in the dust — especially after befriending his former hookup Hannah Berner.

Hannah didn’t miss an opportunity to let Ciara know that she felt Luke was a player and was trying to be with both of them. Ciara wanted nothing to do with the love triangle and decided to take a step back and keep things platonic between her and Luke.

After several months of remaining friends, Ciara recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and labeled Luke as the “douchiest guy on Bravo.”

The comments came as a surprise to Luke, and he was admittedly hurt by what she said. Where does their friendship currently stand?

Summer House stars Luke Gulbranson and Ciara Miller are ‘civil’ after she trashed him on Watch What Happens Live

After Ciara made her feelings clear about Luke during her stint on WWHL, Luke felt that Ciara was being a “mean girl.”

He told Us Weekly, “I’ve always been nice to Ciara, regardless of our past, that I’ve apologized to the one thing in our relationship back in the day. I just found it to be a bit distasteful that she continued to throw shade at me and be a mean girl,”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He shared that he was willing to hash things out with Ciara but thought she needed time “to grow up a little bit.”

Now, it seems that Luke and Ciara are “civil.”

During an interview with Paige Six, he shared, “We’re civil…I definitely feel that she burned a bridge with me, for sure.”

Luke admitted that he has work to do to “getting over the way that she’s been treating [him].”

He added, “I continue to try and always be a nice, the bigger person, the nice guy, and stuff.”

Luke Gulbranson’s return to Summer House in Season 6

With the current rift in Luke and Ciara’s friendship, it’s quite possible viewers will have an opportunity to see more of their dynamic play out during Season 6 of Summer House.

Luke was late to arrive in the Hamptons due to taking care of some things back home in Minnesota. As of the most recent episode, he has finally made his arrival.

Fans will have to wait and see what the summer has in store for him and Ciara as Season 6 of Summer House continues.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.