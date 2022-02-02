Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson reacts after Ciara Miller ‘throws shade’, says she’s being a ‘mean girl’

Luke Gulbranson reacts to Ciara Miller’s comments about him on WWHL. Pic credit: Bravo

While he hasn’t arrived in the Hamptons yet during this season of Summer House, Luke Gulbranson is still getting dragged into the drama.

Fans will recall when Luke invited Ciara Miller, someone he had hooked up with in the past, to come to join him for a summer with the cast.

Despite his attempts to rekindle their romance, Ciara was put off by the fact that he had an ongoing fling with housemate Hannah Berner.

Ciara eventually ended up siding with Hannah in her ongoing disagreements with Luke after he wouldn’t commit and appeared to be playing her.

Even though she came into the house as Luke’s friend, she quickly turned on him, leaving Luke to question what was going on.

Now, it looks like Ciara still has a problem with Luke as she referred to him as the “douchiest guy on Bravo” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Luke didn’t take too kindly to the trash talk and is responding to the “shade” thrown his way.

Summer House star Luke Gulbranson reacts to Ciara Miller’s shade

Upon hearing what Ciara thought of him, Luke spoke to Us Weekly and shared his thoughts about the whole thing.

He said, “I’ve always been nice to Ciara, regardless of our past that I’ve apologized to the one thing in our relationship back in the day. I just found it to be a bit distasteful that she continued to throw shade at me and be a mean girl,”

Even though Ciara brushed him off last season, Luke continued to be kind to her and did nice things like getting her flowers. He found her comments to be “uncalled for and disrespectful.”

Luke continued to share why he was so hurt by Ciara’s comments, and he wasn’t sure if he wanted to continue to have her in his life.

He said, “Why would I want to have somebody like that —that would treat me like that — in my life? You burn a bridge when you burn somebody literally over and over and over again. When they’ve only been nice to you and done nice things for you.”

Luke noted that he addressed the comment with Ciara but admitted he “need[s] some time because she needs to grow up a little bit.”

Will Luke Gulbranson appear on Summer House in Season 6?

Luke has yet to arrive in the Hamptons this summer, as the cast revealed he was still spending time in Minnesota.

It’s unknown at this time whether he will make an appearance at all in Season 6.

In Luke’s absence, it looks like Ciara will still manage to stir up some drama as the previews of coming episodes show her in the middle of a few arguments with some of her roommates.

Fans won’t want to miss a second of the excitement as Summer House Season 6 continues.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.