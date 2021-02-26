Ciara Miller is the newest person to join the cast of Summer House.
Ciara was introduced to the group as a friend of Luke Gulbranson. The two of them spent time together during quarantine and he thought it would be fun to have her join him in the Hamptons.
With a career as a traveling ICU nurse, Ciara worked hard throughout the pandemic. She is originally from Atlanta, Georgia but spent much of her recent time in Brooklyn, New York to help with patients who were extremely sick with COVID-19.
Ciara also works as a part-time model and has a contract with Link Models International.
Considering her career as a first responder and her modeling gig on the side, Ciara has worked hard throughout the pandemic and saw her time in the Hamptons as an opportunity to relax. She is the only roommate in the house who did not work during filming.
Fans were excited to see a new cast member join the group and looked forward to getting to know Ciara, but it was something they noticed in her bedroom that caused them to turn their heads.
Fans criticize Ciara’s messy room
Summer House fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Ciara’s messy room and the fact that she always had her clothes laid out across her bed, even when she was laying on it.
One fan posted a photo montage of Ciara’s bed and said how even though he liked her, the mess stressed him out.
Several other fans commented in agreement.
Another fan couldn’t understand why Ciara’s room was so messy when she wasn’t working at all and had plenty of free time to clean.
Ciara responds to criticism
Ciara has maintained a laid back vibe so far this season and has managed to stay neutral amid most of the drama.
It’s no surprise then that Ciara’s response to fan’s criticism of her messy room was calm and matter of fact.
Ciara took to Twitter and said, “my room reflects my thoughts, I know.”
In an additional tweet immediately following the first, Ciara acknowledged how little she did around the house and told fans that she was serious about her plan to do nothing all summer.
Fans quickly commented on the post to share their appreciation for all of the work she did as a frontline worker throughout the pandemic. They also let her know that she was a breath of fresh air on the show.
Despite being involved in a love triangle with Hannah Berner and Luke, Ciara has continued to stay as uninvolved in the drama as possible. She comforted Hannah while she was upset and understood where she was coming from but also continued to be friendly with Luke.
Luke made it known that he wanted to pursue something romantic with Ciara but so far, she seems to want to stay far away from any type of drama and enjoy the relaxation of summer.
Ciara’s room may be messy, but she remains unbothered by other’s opinions.
Summer House airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
