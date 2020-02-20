Adjua Styles opens up about daughter’s suicide, tries to help Bianca in this Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition exclusive

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The next episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is going to get very heavy when Adjua Styles opens up about her daughter’s suicide.

It’s something that both Styles P and his wife Adjua have talked about on the WEtv series. After Bianca Bonnie loses her temper over her man Chozus, Adjua sees something in her that reminded her of her daughter, and she had to speak up.

Adjua Styles opens up about daughter’s suicide

Flanked by Bianca Bonnie and Joseline Hernandez, Adjua Styles explained that her daughter Tai Styles took her life after a bad breakup with a girlfriend. Apparently, the split had her so upset that the then-19-year-old decided she didn’t want to live anymore.

So when Bianca got upset and started getting angry, Adjua couldn’t help but think of her daughter and what happened to her. As she talked about her own experience with the others from the Marriage Boot Camp cast, she got pretty upset and even had to take a smoke break by herself.

“My daughter committed suicide because she had a breakup with her girlfriend,” Adjua explains in the exclusive sneak peek.

“So that emotional roller coaster that she had is this,” Adjua says while motioning toward Bianca. “Everybody’s not in control of their emotions.”

Adjua offers up some sage advice to Bianca, who is still clearly upset. “It’s a moment, not a lifetime,” she says. “You’re not thinking about your future. It’s that moment, in that moment… that feeling.”

Adjua feels a connection to Bianca Bonnie

In the confessional with Styles P by her side, Adjua goes on to talk about that conversation with Bianca.

“Bianca totally reminds me of my daughter,” she explains. “She needs love and support and encouragement.”

Later, Adjua explains that the moment with Bianca got to her because she didn’t have a chance to have this talk with her daughter before she passed.

And while Adjua can’t bring her daughter back, being able to help Bianca to calm down and understand that this current moment will pass is helping not only her but Adjua as well.

After all, one of the biggest issues coming between her and her husband is the death of their daughter. Neither of them has been able to get over it, and now, their marriage is suffering.

Check out the exclusive Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition sneak peek below and be sure to tune in to see how this plays out.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.