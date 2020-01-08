CeeLo Green, Michel’le and Joseline Hernandez join cast of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

WEtv is bringing back Marriage Boot Camp with the upcoming Hip Hop Edition, and it’s going to be one of the most exciting and explosive seasons of the show yet.

Five hip hop couples are heading to the house, and they have 10 days to fix their relationships with the help of the Marriage Boot Camp counselors.

Making this upcoming season even more exciting is the announcement that the WEtv series will see its biggest star yet, CeeLo Green. Can he fix his relationship trouble with Shani as they try to work things out?

Don’t think that CeeLo and Shani are going to be the only stars to walk into the house either.

The other four couples include Love & Hip Hop’s Joseline Hernandez and her man, DJ Ballistic. Joseline wants to get married, telling Ballistic, “I came here to get my husband.”

Another Love & Hip Hop star, Bianca Bonnie from New York, is also a part of the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition cast alongside her boyfriend Chozus.

Also on deck for this season of Marriage Boot Camp are The Lox rapper Styles P and Adjua as well as Suge Knight’s ex-wife and Dr. Dre’s baby mama Michel’le and her man Stew.

All five couples enter the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition house with what seems to be some serious issues in their relationships.

In the supertease for the upcoming season, which can be viewed above, it is even revealed that one of the couples may not even be a real couple, and someone has a girlfriend outside of the house.

Don’t miss what looks to be a very explosive third Hip Hop Edition as it plays out. Can Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus “Dr. V” Nicolino help these couples get their relationships in order?

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition premieres on Thursday, February 6 at 10/9c on WEtv.