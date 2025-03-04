Adam Levine shares plan to get Blake Shelton involved in this season of The Voice

Adam Levine returned to The Voice after a multi-season hiatus and recently teased how he could bring back former coach Blake Shelton.

Shelton appeared as a coach in the first 23 seasons of NBC’s singing competition, and Levine was also a coach for 16 of them before leaving the show.

The two playfully clashed and quipped as part of a fun rivalry throughout their seasons together. They also accounted for the show’s first five winning singers.

However, in their 16 seasons together, Shelton outdid his co-star, achieving six wins compared to Levine’s three.

Shelton ultimately tallied nine winning seasons as a coach before officially departing in 2023.

With Levine recently returning for The Voice Season 27, he realized he might need help from his “stupid” former co-star.

Adam may call his former The Voice co-star for help

With Season 27 underway, the coaches are assembling their teams of musicians from various genres through blind auditions.

Levine, known as a pop rock singer with Maroon 5 and solo, added country singer Trevon Dawson. Due to his unfamiliarity with that music genre, he mentioned possibly needing Shelton.

“I’m going to call my friend Blake Shelton and I’m going to be like, ‘Hey stupid. Help me,'” Levine joked on the show.

Many country singers who have appeared and competed on The Voice became part of Team Blake. For the last several seasons, country legend Reba McEntire could coach them.

In Season 27, country singer Kelsea Ballerini joined the competition show as its newest coach, alongside returning coaches Michael Buble and John Legend.

However, she likely wouldn’t give Levine help with his team, as all of the coaches want to win.

Adam shared his excitement about working with country singer

Despite his unfamiliarity with country music, Levine called Trevon “the perfect person to round out Team Adam.”

“He has one of these young country voices that I hear a lot. You listen to the guys that are killing it right now in country music and I think he can do it. I can’t wait to coach country. We’re gonna kick a**,” he said.

In addition to Dawson, Team Adam includes several other talented musical artists, including Conor James, Tori Templet, and Grace-Miller Moody.

Levine added Tinika Wyatt to the team after she impressed him with an a capella song she’d used for a casting call 10 years ago.

Fittingly, the song, which wowed with her vocal range, mentioned Blake and requested Adam to give her a chance.

As mentioned, Levine’s former co-star, Shelton, officially departed the show in 2023. He shared in an Instagram post that the show was life-changing “in every way for the better.”

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani,” Shelton said in his IG post.

He also shouted out the show’s singers, the Voices, and the fanbase.

While Adam seemed to be joking about Shelton returning to The Voice, it’s likely something fans would eat up, due to his significant role in the show’s success.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.