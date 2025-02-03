The Voice is back without fan favorite Reba McEntire for Season 27 of the NBC show.

After two seasons, the country crooner is no longer one of the judges sitting in the iconic red chairs.

Reba came in as a replacement for Blake Shelton, and she was a mega-hit with The Voice fans.

The Fancy singer even won her first season, which should really surprise no one.

However, those tuning in for The Voice Season 27 will see the show go on without Reba.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at why the singer opted out of the new season.

Why did Reba leave The Voice?

There’s a very good reason that Reba isn’t a judge anymore. She’s booked and busy.

Reba left The Voice simply because of her schedule. Last fall, she returned to her comedy roots in the NBC sitcom Happy’s Place.

The show reunited Reba with her Reba costar and good friend Melissa Peterman. Reba’s boyfriend of five years, Rex Linn, also stars in the series with her.

Balancing a schedule between filming a weekly comedy and The Voice just wasn’t feasible for Reba. Happy’s Place was a hit for NBC and was given a full season order.

Will Reba return to The Voice for Season 28?

We know Reba won’t be on Season 27, but what about Season 28 in the fall?

The Voice fans shouldn’t get their hopes up to see Reba back on the NBC singing competition in 2025.

Along with her TV comedy, Reba will star in and produce the movie The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion. Filming for the movie is slated to begin in the spring.

The country singer also has a tour kicking off at the end of February. According to her website, there are only a handful of dates, but she plans to add more in the summer.

Plus, Reba has a restaurant, Reba’s Place, that needs her attention.

There’s no question that Reba has a lot on her plate. However, she loves doing The Voice, so don’t count her out for a return at some point. Perhaps spring 2026.

It all depends on the future of Happy’s Place. If the comedy gets a Season 2, Reba will struggle to fit The Voice into a filming schedule.

However, since both shows are on NBC, Reba may be able to work something out if she chooses.

In the meantime, the new dynamic of coaches Adam Levine, Michael Buble, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini will be very entertaining to watch. Make sure to tune in for The Voice Season 27 to see all their antics.

The Voice Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on NBC.