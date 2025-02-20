Gayle King reveals her girls’ night out details after concert and backstage meetup

Away from her daytime job, Gayle King recently enjoyed quality entertainment with some great musical performances.

Her latest outing even included the singer being kind enough to allow for a backstage meetup for a special occasion.

The CBS Mornings host spoke about her girls’ night out, which featured them seeing the “lovely and talented” Kelsea Ballerini.

She’ll appear among the latest lineup of coaches on the hit NBC competition show, The Voice, for Season 27.

Gayle mentioned that her concert group included her nephew Cameron, stage manager Patty, and her daughter, Mary.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The group saw the concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with Gayle sharing why Kelsea was so great during their visit.

Gayle said she ‘had to go’ to singer’s concert and praised her for a backstage meetup

According to Gayle, when Kelsea’s tour recently stopped in nearby New Jersey, she “had to go” to witness her performing live.

She called the singer “so lovely” because she invited them backstage. The CBS Mornings star said Mary was celebrating her 25th birthday during their concert outing.

“Someone Kelsea found that out,” Gayle said, adding, “I don’t know how she found that out. She’s got very good sources.”

She indicated that Kelsea invited them to meet with her backstage in her “personal dressing room” as part of their concert experience.

As a slideshow of photos appeared on screen, Gayle called it “so lovely” of Kelsea to do before her concert and said, “She was so nice.”

She asked Kelsea how she could converse with people before performing on stage.

Gayle said the singer told her, “Because I know what I’m doing.”

Kelsea’s latest tour promotes her recent album, Patterns, which Gayle said is about “taking inventory of self and life.”

She also mentioned that $1 from each ticket sold for Kelsea’s concerts goes to her Feel Your Way Through charitable fund.

Gayle also attended SNL’s big anniversary ‘kickoff’ concert featuring various performers

Over the weekend, Gayle enjoyed a variety of musical artists who performed to kick off Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special.

According to the CBS Mornings star, she brought her “favorite niece” to the show. Gayle shared a carousel of photos and videos from the event on her official Instagram.

She shared videos from some performances from the show, including Backstreet Boys, Cher, Bad Bunny, Lauryn Hill, and Bonnie Raitt.

Nirvana returned to the stage to perform their hit Smells Like Teen Spirit, with Post Malone as lead singer, doing his best to replicate the late Kurt Cobain.

According to Gayle, her niece’s favorite artists who performed were the Backstreet Boys.

“It was hard for me to pick one favorite, but @cher my oh my my!” she wrote.

“Bravo to Lorne Michaels and the team who has given us 50 years of iconic music moments and memories,” Gayle noted.

SNL’s 50th anniversary special aired on Sunday evening. It brought back cast members from the past and various celebrities who hosted.

Among those at the big event were Adam Sandler, Martin Short, Kristen Wiig, Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Woody Harrelson, Pedro Pascal, and Meryl Streep.