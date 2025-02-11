The Voice coach Kelsea Ballerini responds to pregnancy rumors

The Voice coach, Kelsea Ballerini, is responding to rumors that she’s pregnant with her first child.

The rumor mill went into overdrive after she canceled a few of her upcoming tour dates.

Kelsea was sick before her concert in Buffalo, New York, a few days ago, but she tried to push through.

Unfortunately, she had to end the show prematurely and later took to social media to apologize to fans.

She posted an update and informed concertgoers that their tickets would be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Kelsea also rescheduled the dates for her tour stops in Pittsburgh and Toronto “to the end of the tour, April 11th, 12th, and 13th, and I will make them the best shows I’ve ever played my whole life.”

@kelseaballerini flu got the better of me. i’m so so sorry my friends, i tried my best. rescheduled dates are posted. 😞 ♬ original sound – Kelsea Ballerini

Is The Voice coach Kelsea Ballerini pregnant?

Kelsea Ballerini fans are convinced that the singer and her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, are expecting their first child, but is there any truth to that?

The 32-year-old addressed the claims in a post on social media.

In a video on TikTok, Kelsea wore a puffer jacket, a cap, and under-eye patches as she responded to a fan comment that read, “Maybe pregnant?”

“Or maybe it’s the flu,” said The Voice coach in the clip.

@kelseaballerini Replying to @HollyS050 anyway feeling better and can’t wait to see you tonight buffalo ♬ original sound – Kelsea Ballerini

Meanwhile, Kelsea is back on her feet and ready to hit the stage again, as she noted in the caption of her post.

“Replying to @HollyS050 anyway, feeling better and can’t wait to see you tonight, buffalo,” she wrote.

Kelsea is stacking her team on The Voice

Kelsea has also been busy promoting Season 27 of The Voice as she continues to impress viewers despite being a new coach.

The second episode of the blind auditions aired on Monday night with a new batch of contestants hoping to make it to the big stage.

Kelsea entered night two of the blind auditions with three amazing picks on her team: Dan Kiernan, Angie Rey, and Iris Herrera.

The newbie added two more performers to her team, snagging the first contestant of the night, Tatum Scott, who knocked it out of the park with the song Vampire by Olivia Rodriguez.

The North Carolina native, who currently resides in Nashville, hoped to get Kelsea’s attention, and she did just that with her bold choice of songs, proving she can be more than just a country singer.

Kelsea’s second pick of the night was 21-year-old Jaelen Johnson, who performed Where the Wild Things Are by Luke Combs.

Three judges, minus John Legend, turned their chairs for the country crooner, but he chose a spot on Kelsea’s team.

The Voice Season 27 airs on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.