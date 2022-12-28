ABP: Noah Brown has trouble with simple video uploads despite being able to ‘code and program robots’

Noah Brown jokes about his technical abilities while having trouble uploading videos online. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown isn’t above making jokes at his own expense, and as it turns out, he doesn’t have all the technological answers fans and followers expect.

Throughout his time on the hit Discovery show, of all the Brown siblings, Noah has gained and maintained a reputation of being the brother who can use technology to the family’s benefit.

While his other siblings, including brother Bear Brown, have no problem jumping in to do the manual labor parts of homestead projects, it has been Noah behind the helm of bringing it all together with the mechanics.

However, Noah recently revealed that although he’s great at troubleshooting and problem-solving complex mechanisms and equipment, there’s one beast he’s yet to conquer — uploading a video to YouTube.

YouTube has been a relatively successful platform for the Bear siblings, including estranged brother Matt Brown, when the cameras aren’t rolling for the filming of Alaskan Bush People, and according to Noah, he’s attempted to get in on the fun but has been having trouble.

In the comments section of a recent social media post, Noah admitted to his shortcomings and welcomed advice from his followers.

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown admits to having trouble uploading vlogs to YouTube

Over on his Instagram, Noah shared a video announcing that he’s started a Cameo account for his fans and followers.

Cameo is a platform that allows celebrities to sell personalized videos to their fans and followers for a set price.

In the comments section of the post, Noah’s followers were excited to hear that he was branching out and reaching out to more of his followers.

One particular follower, however, noted that at one point, Noah had mentioned his hopes of starting a YouTube channel that never seemingly came to fruition.

“I have run into a lot of trouble with the editing and uploading. I have a full project built video but my laptop won’t let me export it so that I can upload,” Noah admitted.

When the follower then suggested Noah consider cutting down the size of the video and uploading it in small chunks, the Brown brother couldn’t help but confess that though he’s tech savvy, he doesn’t have all the answers.

“🙌🏻😲 that is a great idea thank you! Hahahah I can code and program robots but I am having trouble uploading a video hahahahahahahahaa,” he wrote.

Pic credit: @noah_dc_brown/Instagram

Noah’s mother, Ami Brown, hopes lawsuit against deceased husband will be dropped

In other Brown family news, Noah’s mother, Ami, hopes to see the lawsuit against her deceased husband, Billy Brown, dropped.

The lawsuit came shortly after Billy’s tragic and untimely death. The lawsuit claims Billy owed $500,000 to an investor who provided funds for various business ventures.

While the matter has yet to be settled, Ami hopes the lawsuit will be dropped since her husband is no longer around or able to “defend the matter.”

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.