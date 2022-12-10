Alaskan Bush People: Bear Brown defends show after critic calls it ‘staged’

Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown insists the show isn’t staged despite recent criticism. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People personality Bear Brown is arguably one of the most defensive Brown siblings when it comes to protecting their family.

He further proved this theory when an online critic recently accused the Brown family’s show of being “staged.”

After almost a decade on the air, Alaskan Bush People has garnered a solid fan base that is continuously eager to keep up with the family.

Of course, that doesn’t stop some from being critical of the production. Like many other reality television series,’ there are naysayers who refuse to believe the Brown family continues to live a more “wild” lifestyle.

However, according to Bear, their show is about as real as it gets.

From the sudden loss of their father, husband, and family patriarch Billy Brown in February 2021 to how the family has continued to navigate life despite their ongoing grief, Alaskan Bush People continues to draw in their fans and viewers.

Bear Brown defends Alaskan Bush People after critic claims the show is ‘staged’

In addition to their family show, several of the Brown family children are also active on social media, including Bear.

Bear regularly keeps his fans and followers updated on his everyday life and is especially active on Instagram.

In a recent post, Bear shared a screenshot of a statistic he found online which claimed that Alaskan Bush People “ranks at the 98.3th percentile in the Reality genre.”

Bear then took to the post’s caption and thanked fans and viewers “for continuing to watch and support” his family.

While many of the comments supported Bear’s sentiments, one particular commenter disagreed.

“It’s great,” the comment read. “But very staged.”

Bear quickly responded to the comment in defense of the show and wrote in a now-deleted comment, “That’s funny!!! Since it’s not staged! Lol [crying-laughing face emoji]”



Bear remembers father Billy on what would have been his 70th birthday

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Bear took to his Instagram once again with an emotional birthday message for his late father on what would have been the patriarch’s 70th birthday.

Included in the sweet tribute, Bear shared several shots of his father over the years and expressed his feelings of grief at no longer having his father around.

“I love you and hope that you are proud of me!” Bear’s heartfelt message read, in part. “I’m trying my hardest to be the best I can and live up to your example!”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 8/7c on Discovery.