Alaskan Bush People: Ami Brown hopes $500k lawsuit against deceased husband’s estate will be dropped

Ami says she wants the lawsuit against her deceased husband, Billy Brown’s estate, dropped. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown says she wants the $500,000 lawsuit, currently pending against her deceased husband Billy Brown, dropped.

According to the mom of seven, the lawsuit should be dismissed because her husband is now deceased and can no longer “defend himself.”

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Billy Brown suddenly died of a fatal seizure on the family’s ranch in Washington in February 2021.

His shocking passing shook his family, and viewers watch as the family navigates their differing feelings of grief in the hit Discovery show’s current season.

The family is also faced with discovering their new normal now that their patriarch is no longer around to help make family decisions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a new report released by The U.S. Sun, the ultimate hope is to see the entire lawsuit dismissed so Ami and her children can move on.

Alaskan Bush People’s Ami Brown wants $500k lawsuit against Billy Brown to be dismissed

In the documents obtained, Ami, who is the representative for Billy’s estate, responded to the lawsuit asking that it be dismissed.

Initially filed in April 2021, Robert Maughon filed the lawsuit against Billy’s estate claiming he was owed profits made by the family during their show.

According to his petition, Billy signed a contract agreeing to pay him 10% of any profits that should come from publication and sales after he invested $20,000.

However, Billy’s estate says the Plaintiff “unreasonably [delayed] action or communication with Billy Brown.”

“Plaintiff made no demands for breach or damages until 2014, and at that time making demand on the alleged January 25, 2009 contract, but not on the alleged January 6, 2009 contract,” the document read in part.

Billy Brown’s estate claims Plaintiff purposely waited until his death to file the suit

The petition continued to slam Robert for waiting until after Billy’s passing to push the lawsuit.

“…filing legal action in 2021 only after the death of Billy Bryan Brown, who could not then defend the matter with his own testimony,” the document continued.

In addition to requesting the dismissal of the lawsuit, Billy’s estate is also asking for a jury trial and for attorney fees to be covered by the Plaintiff.

The matter is ongoing and a conference that aims to settle the matter is set to take place on March 9, 2023.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 8/7c on Discovery.