Abigail Heringer reveals her favorite things Noah Erb does to support her hearing loss

Abigail Heringer reveals some of the ways Noah Erb supports her hearing loss. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise’s Abigail Heringer shared some sweet things boyfriend Noah Erb does to support her hearing disability.

Abigail Heringer first won over the franchise when she opened up about being born completely deaf on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. She then participated in Bachelor in Paradise, where she met her now-boyfriend Noah Erb.

Abigail has been committed to raising awareness for the hearing-impaired community and often answers questions from her fans and followers on her Instagram.

Abigail Heringer shares how Noah Erb supports her hearing loss

One such question, “Best ways a partner can support you if you experience hearing loss?” prompted The Bachelor alum to gush about how Noah offers his support.

“Everyone has a unique situation and it’s not a one size fits all,” Abigail wrote. “But here’s what Noah does for me that I appreciate so much.”

The list first included several ways Noah supports Abigail in public and in navigating social situations. Abigail described how he will repeat words and phrases if she appears to be struggling and let others know about her hearing loss ahead of time.

Abigail also shared her favorite thing that Noah does, handing over her batteries first thing in the morning.

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

“He’s always asking questions!” Abigail wrote as the final item on her list. “I love having someone that’s so curious in learning more about my hearing loss and ways to help me!”

Noah is also frequently featured on Abigail’s Instagram page. Although the couple broke up at the end of their season of Bachelor in Paradise, they reunited soon after and recently even sparked rumors they would be moving in together.

Abigail Heringer opened up about the hardest things about hearing loss

Abigail, herself has been passionate about educating others on hearing loss since her appearance on The Bachelor. In a Q&A posted to her Instagram story, Abigail also answered questions about her cochlear implants, about struggling to hear in loud places, and about supporting coworkers with cochlear implants.

She also was open about the difficulties of hearing loss.

“I’ll never know what the world sounds like for a hearing person,” Abigail posted to her Instagram story. “What would it be like to have normal hearing? How much am I missing out on in conversations that I don’t realize? How different would my life be?”

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

She ended the series on a positive note, however, writing that she felt blessed to share her story and the opportunity to be vulnerable with her fans.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.