Abbie Grace Burnett shares sweet anniversary message for John-David Duggar

Abbie Grace Burnett hopped on Instagram to share a sweet message to her husband, John-David Duggar.

Today, the two celebrate two years of wedded bliss. She attached two photos of the couple and it is apparent they make each other very happy. The two have quickly become one of the fan-favorite Duggar couples.

Second anniversary for Abbie Grace and John-David

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett had a whirlwind relationship. Their courting announcement was made, quickly they were engaged, and then it seemed like in a blink, they were pronounced man and wife.

November 3, 2018, was their special day. Today, they are celebrating two years together and all of the memories already made. John and Abbie have let their love story play out on Counting On.

From wedding prep to their honeymoon, they made the most of everything each and every moment they have spent together.

Earlier today, Abbie Grace Burnett shared a message for John-David Duggar on their joint Instagram account. She said, “No one else makes my heart as happy as you do. No one else makes me smile or feel so loved. I just want you to know that with you is where I always want to be. Happy 2nd anniversary, my love!”

What’s next for John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett?

The couple was last seen on the most recent season of Counting On. They celebrated Abbie Grace Burnett’s birthday earlier this year with a drive-by parade because of COVID-19.

Viewers also saw the close bond that the couple shares with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. Even though John-David Duggar is the older brother, Counting On fans saw Joy and her husband dish out advice for them ahead of Grace Duggar’s arrival.

Enjoying their time as parents has kept them busy. Abbie has shared some moments on social media, but for the most part, they tend to shy away from sharing too much. It was clear that John-David has a romantic side, especially when he made the video for his wife and daughter.

While Counting On has not yet been renewed, it is likely it will return. John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett will continue to film with the family. They have shared a lot of their lives with fans, and the connection to the couple is apparent by the attention they receive on social media.

With two years of wedded bliss under their belt, John-David and Abbie have many, many more years to go!

Counting On is currently on hiatus.