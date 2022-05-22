Aaron Rodgers did not show up at Jordan Rodgers and JoJo’s wedding

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t show at Jordan and JoJo’s wedding. Pic credit: ABC

Football skills, and more specifically, quarterback playing, is abundant and normal in the Rodgers family as Bachelor Nation fans saw in Season 12 of The Bachelorette.

Back in 2016, when JoJo Fletcher went to hometown dates with her last few men, her now-husband, Jordan Rodgers was one of those guys.

However, as JoJo arrived in her hometown with Jordan, the former Vanderbilt quarterback informed her that his famous, Green Bay Packer’s quarterback brother, Aaron Rodgers, would not be there.

This was also the case about six years later, as JoJo and Jordan finally got to tie the knot at a vineyard in California when Aaron didn’t show up again … but this time, it was for his own brother’s wedding.

Why didn’t Aaron Rodgers show up to his brother’s wedding to JoJo Fletcher?

A source close to the Rodgers family revealed to Us Weekly, “There is still a family rift.” He also stated that Jordan and Aaron haven’t ever repaired their relationship.

This person also declared, “It’s a sad situation for the family and especially for Jordan who really does love his brother … Aaron missed out on his big day and that’s something Jordan’s never going to forget.”

The source went on to tell Us, “Jordan invited his entire family, including Aaron, even knowing he most likely wouldn’t attend since they’ve been distant for a long time now.”

While Jordan wished that Aaron would have come to his and JoJo’s wedding, as he wanted his entire family there, he knew that he would have fun with whoever did show up to support them.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

JoJo, on the other hand, didn’t have much to say at all on the matter of Jordan’s relationship with Aaron, but she did declare how much she loves Jordan’s family and how supportive they’ve been.

What did Jordan reveal about his relationship with Aaron while on The Bachelorette?

Back on The Bachelorette, Jordan had revealed on camera that he and his brother, Aaron, didn’t have much of a relationship at all, but that he was close with his parents and his other brother, Luke.

Jordan had also claimed back then, “It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life and I’ve chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother. … It’s not ideal and I love him and I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has, the demands from people that he has. Don’t have hard feelings against him, it’s just how things go right now.”

Apparently, six years later, things haven’t changed, and the two brothers have still yet to reconcile.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.