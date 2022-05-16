Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall continue their bromance on a boat

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall put their BIP bond on display. Pic credit: ABC

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall built a special bond on The Bachelorette Season 17.

The two then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where they couldn’t find love, but Bachelor Nation fell in love with their bromance.

Recently, Aaron and James reunited on the water and put their bromance back on display.

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall party on a boat

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo from their time on a boat together as they lounged against the clear blue water and even clearer blue sky.

Aaron showed off nearly every part of his chiseled body in the photo while posing shirtless with nothing but short swim trunks and black sunglasses.

James Bonsall posed in all black with his legs out, showing off his latest leg tattoos. James completed his boat style with black sunglasses and a black cap.

Aaron Clancy captioned the post, “Summer is my favorite season.”

James also shared clips from their day on the water as they posed for a selfie.

James danced around to music as he reshared a post celebrating his and Aaron’s boat appearance. The text read, “Got the bachelor in paradise boys out today!!”

Bachelor Nation stars react to Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall’s boat bromance

Bachelor Nation stars and fans flocked to Aaron’s comment section to share their positive reactions over Aaron and James being together on the boat.

Aaron and James’ Bachelor in Paradise costar Maurissa Gunn wrote, “The coolest.”

The pal’s BIP and The Bachelorette Season 17, costar Tre Cooper wrote, “Hey Siri, play ‘Anything Can Happen.’”

Several comments praised Aaron and James for being the best couple to come out of Bachelor in Paradise and even The Bachelor franchise as a whole.

One fan wrote, “The most successful couple of the bachelor franchise.”

Another wrote, “I’m so@happy you guys are still together. Best romance story from the bachelor.”

While Aaron and James didn’t have much luck finding lasting love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, they seemed more than content becoming stronger “bros” throughout their BIP experience.

It remains to be seen if either Aaron and James will return to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 for perhaps a more serious attempt at finding romantic love within the franchise.

For now, fans are just happy to know Aaron and James are keeping their bromance alive.

