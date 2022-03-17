Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall keep their bromance alive at The Bachelor finale, promote being ‘joint Bachelors’ 

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall attend The Bachelor Season 26 finale. Pic credit: ABC

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall remain one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite duos, and their friendship was on display during The Bachelor Season 26 finale.

Both Aaron and James showed off their matching suits and shared photos from their time at the dramatic live finale event.

Viewers were happy to see Aaron and James together again after their bromance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. James even appeared to endorse viewers’ desire to see him and Aaron star on a joint season of The Bachelor.

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall share behind-the-scenes photos from The Bachelor finale

James Bonsall took to his Instagram stories to share snapshots from his time with Aaron Clancy at the explosive The Bachelor Season 26 finale.

James shared a photo of himself smiling at Aaron in the audience and noted their black and white suits resembled characters in Men in Black. James wrote, “out here looking like the MIB.”

Giving a better view of James and Aaron’s matching suits, James shared a photo of him and Aaron on the Warner Brothers lot.

The two smiled at the camera while holding blazers behind their backs and wearing white collared shirts, black ties, black slacks, and dress shoes.

Aaron also gave viewers a glimpse of how he and James got ready before the show. He shared a photo of him and James’ fixing one another’s ties.

James Bonsall reacts to starring on The Bachelor with Aaron Clancy

One of the many surprises during The Bachelor finale was the announcement that Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey would star on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Fans were happy for Rachel and Gabby, and they also expressed interest in seeing James and Aaron go a similar route at joint Bachelors.

James’ reacted to the idea of double-teaming with Aaron on The Bachelor by sharing fans’ tweets to his Instagram story.

One tweet read, “Aaron and James trying to figure out how to pitch a joint bachelor season rn,” with a fan adding, “Give the people what they want.”

James shared another tweet that read, “If this double Bachelorette thing works out, I know just the tag team that can lead the Bachelor version,” along with a photo of Aaron and James leaving Bachelor in Paradise together.

Would you want to see Aaron and James costar on The Bachelor?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.