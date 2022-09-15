90 Day: The Single Life viewers think Tania has ‘learned nothing’

Tania Maduro is getting called out by the 90 Day: The Single Life audience. Pic credit: TLC

Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life kicked off this week with viewers getting to catch up with Tania Maduro and her foray back into the dating world in Aruba.

Tania is still married to her South African husband Syngin but explained that she didn’t need an official divorce to feel like she has moved on.

Regardless of her technical status with her now-estranged husband, Tania talked about the kinds of men she wanted to date and the relationships she would be open to trying.

90 Day Fiance viewers have historically watched Tania grow frustrated with Syngin’s whimsical attitude about life, his drinking, and all-around unseriousness about settling down.

With that in mind, The Single Life viewers watched Tania go on a date with a bartender knowing that Syngin, who was a bartender when they first met, had a lifestyle she didn’t like.

Now, 90 Day critics are calling Tania out for not learning her lesson with men like Syngin.

A meme was made about Tania Maduro on 90 Day: The Single Life

A popular 90 Day fan account on Instagram made a meme regarding what they heard from Tania about her love life on the premiere episode of Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

The meme featured a still image of Tania from the episode saying, “And now, I’ve met another bartender out here recently.”

Above that, the meme read, “Tania has learned nothing.”

90 Day: The Single Life viewers commented on the Tania Maduro dating meme

In the comments section of the meme, The Single Life viewers sounded off on Tania’s choice of men.

One critic advised, “Yah for a woman who doesn’t like her man to party….maybe don’t pick them up in bars.”

A different viewer remarked, “Another bartender for her to complain about his drinking 😂.”

One 90 Day fan was on Tania’s side saying, “Lol Tanya gets a pass cause she aint got no kids, no job and no worries 😂.”

While someone else jabbed, “shes in her own bubble .. 🥴 bartender should run … away..”

90 Day: The Single Life viewers can anticipate seeing a lot more of Tania on dates this season as the different trailers depict her in several different romantic situations.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.