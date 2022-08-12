90 Day: The Single Life: Season 3 adds new TLC stars and some familiar faces

90 Day: The Single Life viewers can anticipate the new season and cast for the show’s third season. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans no longer have to speculate about the cast of the upcoming third season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Yesterday, TLC announced the six cast members from across the 90 Day franchise who have been single and will be looking for love on the show.

Debbie Johnson and Natalie Mordovtseva will be returning from last season. Tiffany Franco, Caesar Mack, Tania Maduro, and Veronica Rodriguez are newcomers to the hit spinoff.

It looks like The Single Life viewers will be meeting the cast at different stages in their dating journeys, and there will be no shortage of drama.

Fans of the show can expect to see the hopeful 90 alum go on dates and try and figure out what they need in their lives to become more datable.

Along with the cast reveal, a trailer for the upcoming season has also been released.

Check out the cast and trailer of Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life

The official 90 Day Fiance Instagram page released the trailer for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

The trailer showed the past failures and issues faced by the returning cast in seasons past within the franchise before it dove into what to expect this season.

Caesar will profess his affinity for Ukrainian women and endeavor to date them.

Natalie will run into trouble with intimacy, as will Debbie.

Veronica’s close relationship with Tim Malcolm will meddle with her new relationship.

Newly single Tania will strive to live her best life in Aruba.

Lastly, Tiffany will be sorting out how to date again as a mother of two.

Some of the Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life cast have been successful in love

Syngin Colchester was on Season 2 of The Single Life, and while he was not entirely successful as a bachelor on the show, he did learn a lot about himself in the wake of his breakup with Tania.

Since then, he has moved to California and just debuted his new girlfriend on Instagram.

Big Ed Brown and his rocky relationship, breakup, and reconnection with Liz Woods was the focus of his storyline on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Single Life.

Now, Ed is poised to be a cast member on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? with his now-fiancee Liz.

90 Day: The Single Life is renewed for Season 3 on TLC and Discovery+, but there is no release date yet.