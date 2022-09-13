90 Day: The Single Life viewers react to the premiere episode

The first episode of Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life was talked about by viewers. Pic credit: TLC

The premiere episode of Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life aired yesterday and caught viewers up with four out of the six cast members that will be featured this season.

Their current circumstances in love were explored, as were their intentions moving forward into dating.

The Single Life fans had plenty to judge after watching Natalie Mordovtseva, Caesar Mack, Debbie Johnson, and Tania Maduro, all update viewers about their love lives.

Each cast member has been a 90 Day franchise alum, and the 90 Day audience has seen a lot from them over the years, so there is fodder for viewers to form their opinions.

And opinions were abundant on Twitter over the first episode of the season.

Whether it was shade thrown, arguments made, mistakes called out, or fans being happy for the cast, there has been no shortage of entertaining feelings toward the season so far online.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers weigh in on the first episode

Natalie was a hot topic on Twitter as many viewers thought she was doing way too much in general and especially considering she was on a second date with the man she was seeing, Josh.

One critic remarked, “Natalie acts like she is main character in her own movie.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @frannie_j/Twittter

Another person slammed, “And there it is. Natalie can’t hide the crazy for long. Just gonna wait for the meltdowns now. Anyone know how many times she called herself ‘beautiful’ in this episode?”

#90DayTheSingleLife #90DayFiance #90dayfiancethesinglelife And there it is. Natalie can't hide the crazy for long. Just gonna wait for the meltdowns now. Anyone know how many times she called herself "beautiful" in this episode? pic.twitter.com/GNBiJR7Oie — Tara G. (@TaraBee1) September 13, 2022

Debbie had support online as many were happy to see her out there. One top comment read, “Listen Debbie is living her best old lady life and I am here for it!!”

Pic credit: @_turnertime/Twitter

90 Day: The Single Life viewers formed opinions about the other cast member too

Caesar’s foray into love was judged pretty hard.

As one viewer put it, “Caesar like a lot of men out there. Lonely af but not willing to lower their standards so they just blame their entire country.”

Pic credit: @drea1464/Twitter

Another 90 Day fan questioned, “How can Cesar believe that a hot 25 yr. old would want him? He doesn’t own a house or a car and he’s a nail technician who’s 50. Women want security. He’s nice but that’s not enough. It’s just not.”

Pic credit: @debrapurvis68/Twitter

Tania showed a lot of skin in this first episode and viewers, as well as her date, seemed to take notice.

One fan used a still image from Tania’s date and wrote, “He’s clearly thinking “….Venezuelan? THATS where those are from [eye roll emoji]…”

Someone else called Tania out, saying, “No surprise Tania matched up with another bartender while she has been traveling! Who knows if he’ll be on board with settling down and having kids with her…”

Pic credit: @cb_yellowjacket/Twitter

90 Day: The Single Life viewers have yet to hear from Tiffany and Veronica, but what did you think of the premiere episode of Season 3?

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.