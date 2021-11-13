90 Day: The Single Life viewers are very turned off by all of Jesse Meester’s nudity

Viewers were off-put by Jesse’s multiple nude scenes on 90 Day: The Single Life. Pic credit: TLC

Jesse Meester had multiple scenes where he was naked on the premiere episode of 90 Day: The Single Life and viewers were very off-put by it. And while the camera never fully panned to his front side, people who were watching still saw a whole lot of Jesse.

Since The Single Life is hosted by Discovery+, a certain amount of nudity and profanity is allowed on the network which is totally different from what TLC allows on live TV.

Throughout the episode there were scenes of Jesse, naked while having a Russian spa experience, jumping naked into a pool then coming out and getting into another pool. There was also a steamy shower scene.

Jesse Meester’s nudity on 90 Day: The Single Life turned off many viewers

The Single Life viewers were startled by how much naked Jesse was on their TV screens.

One popular 90 Day Fiance fan page shared several still clips from the episode and wrote above the images, “TLC: how much nudity can you show us?”

At the bottom of the image, it said, “Jesse: hold my beer.”

The caption for the meme mocking Jesse’s lack of clothes exclaimed, “Okay Jesse, we see you!”

Critics hopped in the comments to give their take on the full frontals. One alarmed person wrote, “Ew wtf.”

While another cried out, “Oh no no Jesus take the wheel.”

Someone else put a laughing/crying emoji before another onlooker wrote, “Oh no. That man is inflicted with the [no a** at all] disorder.”

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagramno

There was another well-known fan page that shared an image of Jesse’s behind during his shower scene with a stack of pancakes over it.

In the caption, they said, “I can’t with this guy. Not gonna show his after-shower front nor describe it. It’s unnecessary even if it’s intended for a mature audience. No wonder why his butt looks like a pancake.”

Jesse Meester believes in his relationship with Jeniffer Tarazona and she is smitten with him

Jesse claims to have been unlucky in love and evidenced his disastrous relationship with Darcey Silva. He believes, however, that Jeniffer could be the complete package for him. He is not only attracted to her beauty but also her spirituality and their common interest in being adventurous.

They met on social media when Jeniffer slid into Jesse’s DMs. Jeniffer said a lot of time went by before he responded, but once he saw her message, they never stopped talking.

Now having been in intimate virtual communication for a year, they are going to finally meet in person in Jeniffer’s native Colombia.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream Sundays on Discovery+.