90 Day: The Single Life: Vanessa and Colt have been secretly married for a month

90 Day: The Single Life fans recently witnessed Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra’s engagement on the show, but it turns out the couple is already married!

They dropped the bomb during Part Two of the Tell All, but here’s another shocker for you, Colt’s mom Debbie didn’t even know about the secret wedding.

Vanessa revealed that the secret nuptials took place “about a month ago” and they shared more details during the sit-down.

Vanessa and Colt got married secretly

During Part Two of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All, Colt and Vanessa finally confessed to a secret that they’ve been keeping about their relationship.

As it turns out the couple are no longer engaged, they are actually man and wife and have kept mum about it for quite some time. The duo has become quite good at keeping secrets because although their engagement aired in May, they actually got engaged in November 2020.

However, a few people in their close circle including Debbie knew about the engagement. This time around Debbie wasn’t privy to the secret nuptials.

“Meet wifey number two,” remarked Colt during the Tell All as their castmates chimed in with congratulations.

Host Shaun Robinson wanted to know more about how and when the whole thing went down and Colt revealed, “We were on a road trip to Reno.”

“And then while we were up there we just decided, well no, he’s like ‘you wanna get married?‘ and I was like, ‘Why not?'” interjected Vanessa laughingly. “And we got married.”

Colt added, “It was a chapel by the river. A very nice woman owned it [for] a lot of years. It was very simple, very basic and private.”

Colt’s mom Debbie didn’t know about his secret wedding

Shaun Robinson continued to probe the newlyweds about their secret wedding and they revealed another shocker, Debbie had no idea that they had tied to knot!

“Debbie didn’t know. I didn’t tell mom,” confessed Colt.

“When did your mother find out?” queried Shaun.

“Probably just now,” responded Vanessa as Debbie looked on in surprise. She later walked over and gave her son and daughter-in-law a hug. Colt later explained why they kept the news from Debbie.

“I wanted something just for Vanessa and I,” explained the 35-year-old. “I mean I didn’t wanna insult her but it’s very important to me that I show Vanessa that this is just for her and I.”

The 90 Day Fiance star also confirmed the news on his Instagram page mere moments ago. Colt posted two photos of him and Vanessa with a sweet message.

“I like to announce that Vanessa is my wife. I married my best friend and despite what others might say; I know we will find our happily ever after,” He wrote. Colt also tagged his new wife in the post and added a ring emoji along with, “Love you, Mrs. Johnson.”

90 Day:The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.