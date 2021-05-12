90 Day: The Single Life: Colt Johnson says mom Debbie ‘had some reservations’ before Vanessa Guerra proposal

Colt Johnson says Debbie was happy about engagement news. Pic credit:Discovery+

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are on cloud nine after their engagement played out on 90 Day: The Single Life but how does Colt’s mom Debbie feel about this?

As it turns out, Debbie had her reservations about her son proposing to Vanessa, but now she’s very happy with the situation.

Vanessa and Colt’s relationship started out being very messy after he was caught cheating on his last girlfriend Jess Caroline with his now-fiancee.

The two of them denied the allegations but later admitted it during a meeting up with Jess and her new husband.

The confrontation played out on a past episode of the Discovery+ show and since confessing their wrongs the couple went full force with their relationship and are now happily engaged.

After sharing the happy news of their engagement Colt revealed how Debbie reacted to the news.

Debbie had reservations before Colt’s proposal

Colt and fiancee Vanessa joined Us Weekly to share more details about their engagement.

While the proposal recently played out on the show, the couple has actually been engaged since November 2020 but had to keep it a secret.

“We got engaged November 1. So, it’s been a while. Let me tell you that,” Colt revealed. “But we are pretty private people. You know, we have a close circle of friends and we told them, and they were happy.”

The 35-year-old also told the media outlet what led him to propose to Vanessa at that moment. “We had this picnic, we had this conversation and I just felt so close to Vanessa that I just never felt before that I just knew…I just felt like everything was right and I just had to push the button and do it.”

Colt’s mother was also happy about the news, but the 90 Day: The Single Life star admitted that she “had some reservations” before he proposed.

Debbie has had some very bad experiences with Colt’s ex-girlfriends and especially his ex-wife Larissa Lima, which might explain the reason for her initial hesitancy.

Nonetheless, after hearing the news, Debbie “was very, very happy.”

Vanessa was nervous about the proposal

Vanessa, who joined Colt for the interview, admitted there were a few things she was nervous about and one of them was Debbie’s reaction.

She told the media outlet, “I was nervous about that one. I was, like, ‘Oh, what’s she going to think?’” but thankfully Colt’s mom was “super happy.”

However, that’s not the only thing that had Vanessa worried. During her chat, Vanessa explained why she was hesitant when Colt got down on one knee.

“I mean, he proposed to [his ex-wife] Larissa [Dos Santos Lima] in what, five days of knowing her? So, I know he doesn’t take his time,” explained Vanessa. “I am someone who [will] procrastinate a little bit though, so I can drag something on for years…He’s known for proposing to everybody. I was nervous. I didn’t really know what to say.”

Eventually, though Vanessa said yes and now the two are planning a happy future together.

90 Day : The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.