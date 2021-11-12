90 Day: The Single Life star Tania Maduro posts date night photo with mystery woman, critics think it’s all for attention

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro posted a picture with another woman she called her “date” ahead of 90 Day: The Single Life premiere. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life star Tania Maduro may be embracing her single life by celebrating a night out on the town with a new woman.

Tania was married to Syngin Colchester and their love story was explored on 90 Day Fiance Season 7 and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5.

During that time, Tania never discussed being bisexual or being into women but there’s a chance that she might be according to a recent Instagram Story.

90 Day Fiance fan account Lisa’s BabyToe captured the story and uploaded it to their account.

The two side-by-side pictures feature Tania and a mystery woman. In the first photo, Tania and the woman smile for a selfie as the caption reads, “my date tonight,” along with three pink double-heart emojis.

In the second picture, the mystery woman kisses Tania on the cheek.

“Tania’s new love interest?” The fan account captioned the post along with the hashtag “love is love.”

90 Day Fiance critics think Tania Maduro is looking for ‘attention’

While some critics said they “knew it,” others aren’t buying that Tania is a part of the LGTBQ+ community.

Many have accused Tania of queer-baiting and think that she’s making it look like her friend is her date to get “attention.”

“All for attention,” one user bluntly stated in the comments section.

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “She’s doing that to get attention.”

“I think this is just for attention,” a third chimed in. “I don’t think this girl was her actual romantic date.”

One critic noted, “Girls always say stuff like that,” adding that the girl is “probably just her friend.”

Another commenter theorized she was using another strategy that former 90 Day Fiance cast members do, commenting, “Or just trying to stay relevant like most of them do with their non-specific pictures and captions.”

One 90 Day Fiance viewer even compared her to one half of the first LGBTQ+ couple to be featured on the series, Stephanie Matto.

“Is she the new Stephanie and Erika where shes scared of the vajj?” They asked. “This picture just screams please pay me attention. She does know we all can’t stand her right?”

Tania and Syngin will both be on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2

Now that Tania and Syngin are no longer together, both of them will appear on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 for another shot at love.

Syngin revealed that the main reason behind their split was that they couldn’t agree on having kids.

Many viewers admitted that they definitely saw the split coming and even feel it was the best move for the couple.

Now Syngin is excited to be single again and has even admitted to having eyes for one of his other fellow 90 Day: The Single Life co-stars.

Discovery+ subscribers can now see how Tania and Syngin handle the single life. For non-subscribers, it’s likely the season will eventually be available on TLC just like Season 1.

90 Day: The Single Life was released on Friday, November 12 on Discovery+.