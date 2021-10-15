Syngin Colchester calls split from Tania Maduro ‘very, very sad’ but he already has his eye on another franchise star

Tania and Syngin announced they are splitting up before the South African’s return to TLC. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube.

Tania Maduro revealed that she has split with her husband, Syngin Colchester after he left cryptic messages about their relationship.

Following their breakup, Syngin said that he was focusing on self-love; however, the South African TLC star is joining Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life and already has his eye on one of the castmates.

In Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, Tania and Syngin’s relationship seemed doomed from the beginning.

Tania met Syngin, who worked as a bartender, in South Africa after initially traveling to the country to meet someone she connected with on a dating app.

The two connected, and she ended up staying four months. Then, the South African came to America on a K-1 visa, and things between them went downhill from there.

Tania was ready for children, while Syngin was undecided and preferred a carefree lifestyle. They also argued about his drinking habit, living arrangements, and her trip to Costa Rica during their K-1 visa process.

Syngin details a ‘very sad’ split with Tania

During an Instagram Q&A, the South African answered some questions about his breakup and plans on 90 Day: The Single Life.

One fan asked about how he is dealing with his marriage ending: “You cried when she left [for] Costa Rica, so how did the breakup make you feel?”

Without going into detail, the 90 Day Fiance star revealed that their split was emotional.

“The breakup was insane…very very sad,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

“Still don’t get it, why you guys broke up or did I miss something,” another fan asked to which Syngin revealed his marital troubles will be discussed in 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2.

The reality TV star praised his estranged wife when asked if he still loves her.

“I still have love for her, she is a wonderful person and only wanted the best for me,” Syngin said when discussing the breakup with Tania.

Syngin has eyes for Natalie?

During his Instagram Q&A, Syngin revealed that he is interested in one of The Single Life cast members.

He issued a cryptic response when asked if he was interested in any of the 90 Day Fiance castmates.

“Hahaha there is 1 I would like to give a shot,” the South African responded.

We did some digging, and it turns out Syngin may have a crush on Natalie, who is estranged from her husband, Mike Youngquist.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

In a cast reveal on the 90 Day Fiance Instagram account, Syngin seemingly expressed interest in the 37-year-old beauty.

In the comment section, Sygin wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ooo dam” in response to Natalie being revealed as a cast member of the upcoming season.

Viewers will have to tune in to 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 to find out if Natalie and Syngin hit it off.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life begins streaming on Friday, November 12, exclusively on Discovery+.