90 Day Fiance: Here’s how Natalie Mordovtseva reacted to Mike Youngquist spending time with another woman

Natalie reacts to her husband Mike moving on after their Tell-All spat on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva had a lot to say after her estranged husband Mike Youngquist appears to have moved on with Marcia Brazil.

On the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Mike claimed that he is filing for divorce after Jovi Durfren revealed that the Ukrainian beauty had brought a mystery man to a double date in New Orleans.

Since the eventful HEA tell-all event, Mike has been living his best life hanging out with Uncle Beau, his friends, and potentially a new girlfriend.

On the other hand, Natalie has continued to comment on Mike and even posted a throwback photo of the estranged couple lamenting that they were happy.

It appears fans have caught on to Natalie reminiscing about Mike. Here is what Natalie had to say about Mike possibly dating another woman.

Natalie Mordovtseva reacts to Mike spending time with Marcia Brazil

Natalie took to her Instagram Stories, asking her followers, “Who else is having the worst day of the year?”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit:@InstagramStories/nataliemordovtseva

A fan suggested the Ukrainian actress contacts her estranged husband, responding with “Call Mike!!”

The 37-year-old claimed Mike is on “vacation” with his “new catch,” seemingly in reference to Brazil, adding, “don’t want to spoil.”

Who is Marcia Brazil?

Marcia Brazil is a reality TV star best known for her appearances in Rock of Love with Bret Michaels and Charm School with Ricki Lake.

It is unclear whether Marcia and Mike are in a relationship, but she shared photos of the pair hanging out in Las Vegas, and they appeared cozy.

Marcia calls Mike the “Sweetest Guy” and says he has a “big heart.”

While they appear close, the nature of their relationship is unclear, although Natalie believes they are dating.

Has Mike Youngquist filed for divorce from Natalie?

At the HEA Tell-all event, Mike Youngquist seemed hellbent on filing for divorce and cutting Natalie’s access to his credit card.

However, InTouch Weekly checked the court documents and revealed that he had not filed for divorce.

Natalie moved to Florida and is rumored to appear in Season 2 of The Single Life. It is unclear why Mike has not motioned to end his marriage to Natalie, but they are not together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.