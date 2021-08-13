90 Day Fiance: Mike is ‘enjoying life’ with Uncle Beau after split from Natalie

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever Atfer? star Mike Youngquist is enjoying his summer without Natalie Mordovtseva. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Mike Youngquist is enjoying the single life after the series recently showed his split from Natalie Mordovtseva.

Even though breakups are hard, Mike has the support of Uncle Beau to help him get through.

Even though Mike seemed to struggle with the breakup at the time, he seems to have come out on the other end happy and feeling free to enjoy his summer.

Mike took to Instagram to show off his summer fun.

He uploaded a video of himself and Uncle Beau in the lake.

He captioned the post, “Happy summer to everyone live life to the fullest and enjoy everyday.” He also added the hashtags “summer vibes,” “sunshine” and “family.”

In the video, he shared that he was spending the day outside enjoying life with Uncle Beau and his neighbors.

He also wished his fans a happy summer.

Fans congratulated Mike following split from Natalie

Fans were just as happy to see Mike enjoying life after his split from Natalie. They took to the comments section of his video to voice his support.

“Cheers Mike!!! Enjoy ur drama free summer!!!” One user enthused. “Glad to see you happy!!! Cheers from 🇨🇦.”

Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/Instagram

“I’m so glad you are not with Natalie anymore!” Another exclaimed. “Look at that smile!”

“He’s gleaming! Good for him! Natalie and him were just not compatible. It happens. Life goes on!” a third user added.

Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist’s breakup

Natalie and Mike’s relationship was always rocky, but Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed the couple at constant odds.

Things only got messier between the two when others began to get involved in their relationship.

Mike and Natalie flew out to his mom Trish’s place for Thanksgiving.

While Natalie and his mom were cooking, Natalie had claimed Trish called her a hooker which led to another explosive fight between Mike and Natalie.

Things didn’t get better when they got back home.

After one particularly heated argument, Natalie spent the night at her friend Juliana’s house. When she came back home, she revealed that she would be leaving for good.

Mike was shocked by her decision and felt it was unfair for her to give up on their relationship like that.

“I can’t believe she’s going to walk away. I didn’t break up with her or anything or ask for a divorce or anything,” said Mike during his confessional. “And sometimes I feel like neither one of us gave the full hundred percent that is needed to give to come together and figure things out.”

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star continued, “There’s no one else that’s gonna fix it besides us, and for her just to so easily throw away our relationship, I don’t deserve it.”

Even though Mike was hurt at the time, it seems like he’s doing much better now.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday, August 15 at 8/7c on TLC.