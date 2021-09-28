Natalie from 90 Day Fiance shares throwback photo of her and Mike’s promo shoot

Natalie posted an odd throwback photo with Mike. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva’s recent Instagram post shocked fans after she shared a throwback photo to her and Mike Youngquist’s promo shoot.

The Kodak moment was snapped during happier times when Mike and Natalie actually liked each other.

Below the picture, Natalie wrote, “Sweet memories with Mike Youngquist 😊✌️🌟 those pictures were taken 4 years ago… we were happy 😃 “ She then added #ifionlynew #neverforget to add insult to injury.

It was clear that Natalie was feeling nostalgic about the failed relationship. In the photo, Natalie had a mile-wide smile plastered on her face, with Mike holding her close.

Natalie upset 90 Day Fiance fans with her post

Both Mike and Natalie wore matching outfits as they sported their jeans and white T-shirts for the cameras.

Natalie’s post was unsettling, and to many, it felt like a cry for attention.

TLC followers took to the comment section to rehash the couple’s time together.

One 90 Day Fiance wrote, “Kinda odd to be sharing these.”

With another adding, “Why would you share these??? #thirsttrap #someoneisthirsty.”

Mike and Natalie called it quits

The 90 Day Fiance duo went their separate ways this past January, only nine months after saying “I do” on Mike’s Washington farm.

At the 90 Day Fiance Tell-All, the couple officially announced that they would not be reconciling. Mike also shared that he would need his debit card back from Natalie.

Mike had still been financially supporting Natalie after she moved to Florida. The Ukraine native seemed surprised by his request as she thought she would have more time to mooch off him.

Natalie wants to stay in the US

Currently, Natalie is trying to figure out the best way to be able to stay in the United States. When she and Mike ended their relationship, she was still on her probationary period in regards to her receiving her green card.

By ending her marriage to Mike, she is now unable to stay in America under the K-1 marriage visa.

During her time on the tell-all, Natalie spoke out, saying she would try her best to stay in the country and do whatever it takes.

Since those bold statements, Natalie has been keeping busy on her social media while trying to stay relevant and earn some money as an influencer, but it is fair to say that fans did not approve of her trying to garner support with such an old photo.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.