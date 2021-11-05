90 Day The Single Life: Debbie Johnson reveals ‘huge sex drive’ and Syngin Colchester ‘excited to be single’

Debbie Johnson and Syngin Colchester are ready to date. Pic credit: Discovery+

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life is fast approaching and things are about to get heated with the TLC stars as they traverse the dating world. Among the newest crop of hopefuls is Syngin Colchester and Debbie Johnson– who made a TMI revelation in a sneak peek for the show.

Debbie has been single for over a decade following the death of her husband after 27 years of marriage. But now she’s ready to meet some hot new bachelors and has made it clear that she has a huge sex drive.

However, Debbie won’t be the only one bringing the heat when the Discovery+ dating show returns later this month. Newly single Syngin Colchester is more than ready to start dating again following his split from wife Tania Maduro.

There’s definitely a lot to look forward to in Season 2.

Debbie Johnson talks huge sex drive

The newest cast members on 90 Day: The Single Life have a lot in store for viewers and we have a sneak peek of what to expect.

We can’t wait to see what 70-year-old Debbie will bring to the show but she’s not going to be a wallflower.

In the clip, Debbie made a surprising admission and said, “I have a huge sex drive now.” But that’s not all she has now, Debbie also has a new look and a new tattoo.

She debuted her transformation recently and viewers didn’t even recognize the 70-year-old who went from sporting grey locks and drab clothing to fiery red hair and a fashionable skort.

Syngin Colchester is excited to be single

Syngin Colchester is living his best life now that he’s no longer with Tania Maduro. During his recent appearance on 90 Day Bares All, he opened up about his breakup and shared that his lack of desire to have kids played a role in the demise of his marriage.

The news of Syngin and Tania’s split was not shocking for TLC viewers, but the news that they were both appearing on 90 Day: The Single life certainly came as a surprise. And it seems the newly single pair are excited to start their journey back into the dating scene.

We know for sure that Syngin is loving his newly single status and in the clip, for Season 2 he reiterated that sentiment.

“I’m very excited to be single again,” confessed Syngin in the video– which showed him at a bar enjoying drinks with a large group of people.

The premier of the Discovery+ show is only days away and we can’t wait to see how the cast will fair out there in the dating world.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.