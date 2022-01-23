90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto admits hateful messages are affecting her mental health

Stephanie Matto opens up about her mental health. Pic credit: @STEPANKA/YouTube

Stephanie Matto, the 90-day Single Life star has recently faced backlash from fans about her most recent “fart in a jar” business venture that landed her in the hospital. She has recently come out saying that the hateful comments that she has received from fans has really started to affect her mental health.

90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto created a lucrative side business

Amid the pandemic, Stephanie had decided to supplement her income by starting a very unique and lucrative side business. She shared her juicy details about her side business on YouTube where she displayed her diet of beans, protein shakes, hard-boiled eggs, etc, and basically gave us a run-through of her day with this “fart in a jar” business.

Late last year, Stephanie rushed to the emergency room because she thought that she was having what felt like a heart attack, but, what really happened was that she just had a bad case of gas.

Stephanie’s doctors had advised her to change her diet, and Stephanie was in such a scare, she decided to stop the business altogether.

After having the health scare, Stephanie thought it would be a good idea to open her messages up to followers who may have had questions about the recent events, or wanted to wish her a healthy recovery. However, she ended up receiving just the opposite.

Stephanies DMs were flooded with hateful messages from people who thought that she was basically a scammer because of the amount of money she received to simply “fart in a jar.” Fans were in an uproar.

Stephanie spoke out about how these hateful comments were affecting her mental health.

Hate comments have taken a toll on Stephanie’s mental health. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie was raking in the dough

Stephanie had made over $200,000 with her side hustle, and it was very interesting that people were giving off a level of hate to her because she opened up publicly about what she was doing.

Stephanie had to tolerate death threats, comments talking about how she was a disgrace to women that have to earn their money in a more respectable manner, how she was the most disgusting cast member on the 90-day crew, and how she only was going to have her 15 minutes of fame and that she shouldn’t even be famous.

Stephanie had to tolerate so many hurtful comments it’s no wonder that it’s affecting her mental health. Even though she may have gone into business doing something that was uncommon, no one should have to face the level of ridicule that she did.

90 Day The Single Life airs Sundays on Discovery+.