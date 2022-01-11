90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto claps back after getting hateful social media DMs

Stephanie Matto claps back at hateful comments. Pic credit:@STEPANKA/YouTube

90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto opened up her DMs for questions and comments from followers but what she got instead was tons of hate. The 31-year-old has been raking in the cash with her strange yet profitable idea to sell farts in a jar.

But while Stephanie might find the whole thing comical not everyone is amused by the path she has taken to create this new stream of income. Stephanie has made $200,000 from selling her farts online but a recent trip to the hospital has permanently halted this business venture.

Her diet of beans, protein shakes, and eggs recently resulted in a severe case of gas but the TV personality thought she has having a heart attack. She has since been advised by doctors to change her diet so Stephanie decided to quit the fart in a jar business for good.

While her customers seemed to enjoy Stephanie’s farts, many people are angry at the 90 Day Fiance alum because of it.

Stephanie Matto puts hateful commenters on blast

The 90 Day: The Single Life star showed some of the hateful comments she receives and she had a clap back for some of the commenters.

After the farts in a jar entrepreneur opened up her Instagram Story section to questions from her followers she was bombarded with nasty messages.

One Instagram user told the reality TV personality that she is a “disgrace to women who work hard to prove their worth and fight for equality,” but Stephanie didn’t let the rude comment slide.

She shared the comment and revealed that those nasty comments are what inspired her to create her own NSFW platform Unfiltrd.

“Women bash other women for living their lives on their own terms,” wrote Stephanie. “We should all accept one another’s personal choices and freedoms. Not everyone has to take the same path or live by the same rules.”

Pic credit:@stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto claps back at nasty comments

90 Day: The Single Life star shared more nasty comments that have been pouring in from Instagram users amid her successful farts in a jar venture.

“What are you gonna do when your 15 minutes are up?” questioned one Instagram user.

“I didn’t make me famous the people did,” responded Stephanie. “The people clicking, reading, commenting. If you don’t like me simply move on.”

Stephanie shared another message from someone who called her “the most disgusting person” on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Pic credit:@stepankamatto/Instagram

However, the 90 Day Fiance star had a clap back for that too.

“I’m petty sure I’m not a sex tourist so perhaps [I] don’t occupy the #1 spot,” said Stephanie.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream Sundays on Discovery+.