90 Day: The Single Life spoiler: Debbie Johnson feels ‘stupid’ when Colt grills her while chaperoning her date

Colt Johnson played chaperone for his mom Debbie’s date and grilled her during the car ride. Pic credit: Discovery+ and TLC.

On the next episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt Johnson grills his mother Debbie as he plays chaperone for her latest date.

Debbie Johnson joined Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life as a 70-year-old single who was ready to mingle and soon after revealed her drastic makeover.

It looked as though Debbie found a potential match in Jay, only to be ghosted by him on the night of their scheduled second date.

Debbie stayed determined, however, and set back out into the dating scene to look for another shot at love.

Colt Johnson chaperones mother Debbie on 90 Day: The Single Life

In a preview for this week’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life (which you can watch here), Debbie embarks on her new date while her son Colt tags along to keep everything in check.

Colt explained why he drove his mother to her next date, telling cameras, “I’ve become my mother’s father in a sense. It’s like, she’s the teenager.”

“I’m chaperoning her on her date across state lines to meet a guy she’s talked to briefly, but I mean, I know a thing or two about talking to someone online then traveling to meet them,” Colt added. “So I feel like I should be there to help her. It’s a long drive. It’s gonna be tough.”

As Colt drove Debbie, along with her friend who tagged along in the backseat, he began questioning her about the new man in her life.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Debbie revealed that she talks to the man every couple of days, but there hasn’t been any sexting between the two of them.

Debbie Johnson snaps at Colt for making her feel ‘stupid’

“He’s never asked me for a nudie cutie, and I’ve never asked him for a nudie cutie,” Debbie joked. “I do not want a guy sending me a d**k pic.”

Debbie’s comment got a laugh out of Colt, who joked that he wished he was dead because of the embarrassment.

“Tell me more about Bill,” Colt tells Debbie. “You never FaceTimed with him?”

Colt felt that Debbie barely knew anything about the man they were driving to meet, and she grew irritated when Colt continued to press her about her prospective date.

“You guys are interrogating me about questions I have no f**king answer to, and it makes me feel really stupid,” Debbie sternly told Colt and her friend in the backseat.

“Why you gotta do this s**t?” Debbie asked Colt as her friend begged her not to take their questions to heart.

Debbie and Colt have a hot and cold mother-son relationship, so the outcome of the rest of their trip is anyone’s guess. Tune in later this week to find out how it ends.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream every Sunday on Discovery+.