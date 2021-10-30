90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima is not a fan of Debbie Johnson’s red hair after drastic makeover

90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Lima questions her ex-mother in-laws, new look. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life’s Debbie Johnson is stepping out in her new look and everyone is a big fan.

Everyone, that is, except her ex-daughter-in-law, 90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima. In an Instagram Q & A section on her stories, Larissa reveals she doesn’t actually like her ex-mother in laws’ bold new look.

Debbie Johnson gets her groove back

The future 90 Day Fiance: Single Life star, Debbie Johnson, just revealed her dramatic transformation, and fans can’t get enough.

Debbie revealed a brand new head of long bright red hair, “a little Botox here and there”, a new butterfly tattoo, and a whole new attitude as she revealed her new makeover in preparation for her new role on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

Fans applauded Debbie’s new look and her search for love after 70. All that is, except one fan.

Larissa Lima admitted she didn’t like Debbie’s hair color and would have preferred to see her with brown hair with highlights or even as a blonde.

Sorry Larissa, but it’s probably a little too late for Debbie to switch shades now.

Larissa Lima has made a few changes herself

We were surprised the 90 Day Fiance alum wasn’t a little more supportive of her ex-mother in-laws new look, as Larissa has gone through several big transformations herself.

Larissa recently had several rounds of plastic surgery, including botox and fillers, and other cosmetic small procedures with big results. In fact, many fans struggle to recognize the 90 Day Fiance Season 6 star as she looks very different than she did when the show premiered.

During the show, Larissa was married to Debbie’s son Colt Johnson and the two definitely made some waves.

Many of the other couples had problems with the two, and especially Larissa’s “diva mindset.”

Eventually, the two parted ways in a rocky divorce after multiple domestic violence incidents that always ended with Larissa heading to jail.

We’ll never forget that last Tell All that Larissa and Colt did together that included some ex interference from Larissa’s ex, Eric Nichols, who she debuted on 90 Day Fiance before her divorce was even final.

But all’s well that ends well and it’s nice to see Larissa at least showing some support for her former mother-in-law’s search for love. Even if she isn’t wild about Debbie’s hair color choice.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life begins streaming on Discovery+ on Friday, November 12.