90 Day: The Single Life spoiler: Debbie Johnson gets ghosted by her date

In this Friday’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie Johnson gets stood up by a date. Pic credit: Discovery+

In a preview for this week’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie Johnson was excitedly looking forward to a second date with Jay, only to be stood up by him.

During last week’s episode, Debbie got glammed before heading out on her date with Jay, getting Botox injections, cryotherapy, a new hairstyle, and a new wardrobe.

Unfortunately, Jay didn’t compliment Debbie on her head-to-toe makeover, seemingly setting the tone for the evening.

However, Debbie and Jay had some fun when they turned to a question-and-answer game at the bar to help them break the ice.

Things loosened up between the two, but not before Jay abruptly ended their date, citing work the next morning as the reason.

Jay told the cameras after their date that he was interested in seeing Debbie again, and she was looking forward to it as well.

Debbie Johnson gets stood up by her date on 90 Day: The Single Life

Now, in a preview (shared by ET online) for this week’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie is heartbroken when Jay ghosts her for their second date.

Debbie, who 90 Day Fiance fans think overshared details about her sex life, told Colt and his wife Vanessa that the idea of going on a second date was “kind of exciting” as she waited to hear from Jay.

“I haven’t really talked to him much since that. Texting back and forth, there hasn’t been a lot of communication,” Debbie revealed to Colt and Vanessa.

Debbie expressed that she talked to Jay last the day prior, but she hadn’t heard from him at all on the day of their scheduled second date.

After 30 minutes passed and Debbie was still waiting on Jay, Vanessa suggested giving him a call.

Jay’s phone rang once before going directly to voicemail, so Debbie decided to leave him a message.

“Where the f**k are you?!” Debbie asked Jay in her voicemail message. “We have a date. Thank you very much,” Debbie added before hanging up.

Debbie Johnson says she ‘doesn’t deserve’ to be ghosted

Vanessa picked up that Jay’s phone only rang once then went straight to voicemail, leading her to believe that Jay forwarded Debbie’s call, essentially ignoring her.

“I never realized what the expression ‘ghosting’ was until now,” Debbie admitted during her confessional.

“I don’t know if this is how people treat each other dating now in today’s life. But not to call or text? I don’t deserve it. It’s not right,” the 70-year-old TLC star added.

Sadly, Debbie expressed how hurt Jay’s ghosting made her feel.

“It makes me feel like I’m not worth the effort to type… five seconds typing something… like ‘something else better came up but I’m not gonna have the courtesy to tell you.'”

“It doesn’t matter, you know?” Debbie continued. “No. I’m not gonna bother with ya.”

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream every Friday on Discovery+.