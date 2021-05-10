90 Day: The Single Life: Danielle Jbali’s date was ‘very supportive’ after hearing about her past drama with Mohamed

Danielle Jbali is relieved after opening up about her marriage. Pic credit: Discovery+

Danielle Jbali is putting her ex-husband, Mohamed Jbali, in the past by exploring the dating world on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Things started off a little rough after Danielle was friend-zoned by a previous suitor on the show.

However, she tried her luck with a new date, Robert, and they were getting along well until Danielle tried to open up about her marriage.

She divorced Mohamed in 2017 after a very tumultuous marriage which played out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

Something that the Tunisian native said during the Tell All that has crippled Danielle’s dating life for all these years, and during her date with Robert, the reality TV personality got emotional while trying to talk about it.

At one point Danielle even had to step away from the cameras to collect herself, but was soon able to tell her story.

Danielle explains why she was scared to share her story

Danielle was relieved after sharing her life story with Robert on the latest episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, but she didn’t feel that way going into the date.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, Danielle explained why she was initially scared to open up about her past.

“When I first confronted Mohamed about the things that he said, that was the first time I’ve ever said it out loud since the tell-all. And then it was the first time that I actually told the opposite sex what was said about me,” confessed Danielle. “Before, I’ve just kept it to myself, so it was scary bringing it up to him.”

Eventually the Discovery+ star was able to divulge the details about her life, and now Danielle is happy that she did!

Robert was very supportive after hearing Danielle’s story

The 90 Day: The Single Life star was able to open up on her date, and Robert was a good sport about the whole thing.

Danielle told the media outlet, “I was happy with his reaction because he was very supportive, he was, and he totally gave me a scenario where he had low self-esteem and low confidence himself. So it made me feel a lot better.”

“It was a weight lift[ed] off my shoulders and it felt good to finally talk about it with [someone] besides my friends, and someone that was actually interested in me.” “And then that he shared his experience with me so it made me feel a lot, lot, lot better.”

It seems as if the couple hit things off on their date, but Danielle could not give away any details for where they stand today.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.