Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

90 Day: The Single Life: Danielle Jbali’s date was ‘very supportive’ after hearing about her past drama with Mohamed


90 Day:The Single Life star Danielle Jbali is happy after opening up on her date about past marriage
Danielle Jbali is relieved after opening up about her marriage. Pic credit: Discovery+

Danielle Jbali is putting her ex-husband, Mohamed Jbali, in the past by exploring the dating world on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Things started off a little rough after Danielle was friend-zoned by a previous suitor on the show.

However, she tried her luck with a new date, Robert, and they were getting along well until Danielle tried to open up about her marriage.

She divorced Mohamed in 2017 after a very tumultuous marriage which played out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

monsterscriticsreality

709 1,199

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

I'm open! Emmanuel Acho is reportedly “open to hosting” The Bachelor if Chris Harrison ...

View

May 10

1 0
Open
I'm open! Emmanuel Acho is reportedly “open to hosting” The Bachelor if Chris Harrison doesn’t return to the ABC reality dating series.⁠ ⁠ In a new interview with the hosts of The View, Emmanuel spoke to panelist Meghan McCain and addressed rumors regarding a future Bachelor hosting gig. ⁠ ⁠ “I absolutely would be open to hosting The Bachelor,” he said.⁠ ⁠ More on how Emmanuel says he can assist Bachelor Nation and Chris's current stance on the hosting role at our #linkinbio.⁠ ⁠ (📸: ABC)⁠ ----------⁠ #thebachelor #thebachelorette #chrisharrison #emmanuelacho #ATFR #afterthefinalrose #host #hostinggig #newwave #changes #returning #katiethurston #tayshiaadams #kaitlynbristowe #bachelornation #change #differentvibes #ABC #realitytv #realitytvshow #tv #explorepage #entertainment

I'm open! Emmanuel Acho is reportedly “open to hosting” The Bachelor if Chris Harrison doesn’t return to the ABC reality dating series.⁠

In a new interview with the hosts of The View, Emmanuel spoke to panelist Meghan McCain and addressed rumors regarding a future Bachelor hosting gig. ⁠

“I absolutely would be open to hosting The Bachelor,” he said.⁠

More on how Emmanuel says he can assist Bachelor Nation and Chris's current stance on the hosting role at our #linkinbio.⁠

(📸: ABC)⁠
----------⁠
#thebachelor #thebachelorette #chrisharrison #emmanuelacho #ATFR #afterthefinalrose #host #hostinggig #newwave #changes #returning #katiethurston #tayshiaadams #kaitlynbristowe #bachelornation #change #differentvibes #ABC #realitytv #realitytvshow #tv #explorepage #entertainment ...

1 0

Something that the Tunisian native said during the Tell All that has crippled Danielle’s dating life for all these years, and during her date with Robert, the reality TV personality got emotional while trying to talk about it.

At one point Danielle even had to step away from the cameras to collect herself, but was soon able to tell her story.

Danielle explains why she was scared to share her story

Danielle was relieved after sharing her life story with Robert on the latest episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, but she didn’t feel that way going into the date.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, Danielle explained why she was initially scared to open up about her past.

“When I first confronted Mohamed about the things that he said, that was the first time I’ve ever said it out loud since the tell-all. And then it was the first time that I actually told the opposite sex what was said about me,” confessed Danielle. “Before, I’ve just kept it to myself, so it was scary bringing it up to him.”

Eventually the Discovery+ star was able to divulge the details about her life, and now Danielle is happy that she did!

Robert was very supportive after hearing Danielle’s story

The 90 Day: The Single Life star was able to open up on her date, and Robert was a good sport about the whole thing.

Danielle told the media outlet, “I was happy with his reaction because he was very supportive, he was, and he totally gave me a scenario where he had low self-esteem and low confidence himself. So it made me feel a lot better.”

“It was a weight lift[ed] off my shoulders and it felt good to finally talk about it with [someone] besides my friends, and someone that was actually interested in me.” “And then that he shared his experience with me so it made me feel a lot, lot, lot better.”

It seems as if the couple hit things off on their date, but Danielle could not give away any details for where they stand today.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x