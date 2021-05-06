Danielle Jbali gets emotional on her date as she opens up about marriage to Mohamed

Danielle Jbali tries to open up about her marriage to Mohamed. Pic credit:TLC

Danielle and Mohamed Jbali have been divorced for over three years but she is still reeling from the effects of their marriage.

The former 90 Day Fiance star went through a lot of heartbreak during her marriage.

The couple met on a dating site and Danielle did her part to get Mohamed over to the U.S. When he arrived in the country their relationship was very different than the one she had imagined.

After cheating allegations and plenty of drama between them, the couple finally parted ways.

However, during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All Mohamed made a nasty comment about Danielle that still haunts her today.

The 48-year old is now trying to find love on 90 Day: The Single Life.

But, during a date with her potential new beau Robert, Danielle got emotional while trying to open up about her marriage.

Danielle talks about her marriage to Mohamed Jbali

The TLC star wanted to be open and honest about her life during a night out with her date, Robert.

However, things took an emotional turn once she started to talk about her marriage to Mohamed and the nasty claims he made about her.

During her confessional, Danielle explained why she felt the need to open up to Robert.

“In order for Robert to get to know who I am, I have to be able to share with him about my past because my past relationships have set me on the course that I’m in with trust issues, low self-esteem stuff like that. And I want him to know that it’s going to take time to build up trust,” explained Danielle.

“That way all the cards are on the table and we can work through those issues hopefully together. But my past is hard to talk about.”

Danielle gets emotional while trying to open up

Danielle confessed that talking about her ex wasn’t easy.

And during her date with Robert, the conversation was indeed a hard one to have.

“There’s just been a lot that is hard to forget and a lot of issues when he left,” revealed the Disovery+ star. “He said some pretty harsh things.”

Danielle continued, “That’s one of the things that’s held me back from dating was those comments that he said because I always put it in the back of my mind.”

As she reflected on the moment, things got too overwhelming for Danielle and she told production that she needed a minute to collect herself.

“I need a minute cause this is gonna be hard. I’ve never had to tell it to another man before,” she said tearfully.

The emotional scene was hard to watch, but Danielle is doing just fine these days.

She recently shared that she has gotten closure from Mohamed, and getting back into the dating world is a sure-fire step to prove that she’s moving on.

90 Day:The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.