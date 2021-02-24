Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
90 Day Fiance: Danielle Jbali ‘harboring feelings’ for Mohamed Jbali? Beth Mahar defends her from haters


90 Day Fiance: Danielle Jbali - Mohamed Jbali
Danielle Jbali and Mohamed Jbali on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have finally witnessed the much-awaited reunion of Danielle Jbali and Mohamed Jbali. Years after their nasty divorce, the ex-couple came face to face on camera for Discovery+’s spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life.

Danielle seemed to have reignited her feelings for Mohamed after seeing him again. And now, some fans are worried she’s in for another heartbreak. Only this time, she might not be able to handle it.

90 Day Fiance: Danielle Jbali reunites with Mohamed Jbali

The long wait is finally over. Danielle Jbali finally came face to face with her ex-husband Mohamed Jbali. In the latest episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the controversial ex-couple have decided to reconnect after years of being out of each other’s lives.

“I don’t feel totally comfortable because it took me forever to get over the anger and the sadness and the depression that he caused me when he left,” the 90 Day Fiance star said. “If those feelings came back now, I would have to restart over on rebuilding my life.”

Does Danielle still love Mohamed?

For years, Danielle Jbali has tried so hard to get over Mohamed Jbali. The 90 Day Fiance alum admitted that she’s still grieving their divorce, which somehow prevented her from finding love again.

“I truly loved Mohamed but I am doing this for myself right now because I can’t move on and find someone else until I get closure,” she added. “I want closure. That’s the big thing. I want closure.”

But the 90 Day Fiance star is worried that her romantic feelings for him will return. Danielle admitted that deep down, she still and will always care about Mohamed.

90 Day Fiance: Beth Mahar defends Danielle from haters

Danielle Jbali seemingly harboring feelings for Mohamed Jbali did not sit well with some of her fans. The 90 Day Fiance star revealed she’s been getting mean and negative comments about it on social media.

Her best friend, Beth Mahar, quickly came to her defense and shared her two cents about the controversial reunion. She said Danielle shouldn’t be criticized if ever her feelings for Mohamed returned. She said it’s something inevitable and understandable given their past.

“Mohamed wasn’t just some guy from the internet,” Beth added. “He was her husband.” She also called out those who keep sending Danielle “vile and childish” messages about her “feelings” towards Mohamed.

Beth pointed out that the final decision about their relationship still lies within the ex-couple alone. “Mohamed and Danielle have been gracious enough to share their story with the public,” she wrote. “But at the end of the day, it’s their choice if they choose to have a ‘relationship’ with each other (whatever that relationship might be) and it is not up for us to decide for them.”

90 Day: The Single Life streams on Discovery+.

