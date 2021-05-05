Fans are hating on Danielle Jbali for oversharing during her second date on 90 Day: The Single Life

Danielle Jbali gave TMI while on her second date which made fans cringe Pic credit: TLC

During Danielle Jbali’s second date with Robert on 90 Day: The Single Life, Danielle gave Robert way too much information on her past relationship with Mohamed and it made fans cringe.

When Danielle and Robert sat down to get to know each other, Robert asked her how long she had been divorced and if it was messy. Rather than keeping her answer brief, Danielle went the full distance and cried and stormed away from the table.

She came back and told Robert that Mohamed said she peed on him and that no man would be with her because of how she smelled.

Before Danielle dropped the dirt about Mohamed, Robert said in an interview that he felt some chemistry between them.

Viewers will have to wait to watch the fallout from that conversation on next week’s new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. Until then, fans reacted over social media and threw shade at Danielle for going into embarrassing detail with someone she barely knew.

Fans are embarrassed after Danielle overshared

Fans were mortified that Danielle would have such an embarrassing and public breakdown, in front of a man she was on a second date with, only to come back to the table and divulge the things Mohamed has said to her.

Danielle shared very private information with her date.

Fans felt like Danielle needed to learn more about healthy boundaries when it comes to her emotions and to figure out how to control things she says to strangers. They thought that before she could be a good date, she needed better advice or to seek professional help.

Moreover, fans felt like Danielle was a train wreck and were still in disbelief that she would tell her date about her body odor and other issues.

Fans think Danielle needs better advice so she can stop over sharing about Mohamed. Pic credit: @morebiggy/Instagram

Fans weighed in on Danielle’s decision to share embarrassing and private things with her date Pic credit: @morebiggy/Instagram

Danielle has been striking out while being single

Since being on 90 Day: The Single Life Danielle has gone out with three different men. One told her by the end of the date that there was no connection, the other ghosted her, and finally on her promising date with Robert, she overshared.

Danielle has a very awkward demeanor and is clearly not over the emotional trauma she believes Mohamed put her through. She continues to try and be cordial with Mohamed but it seems like she can’t get over him.

Danielle’s friends from Maryland have been doing their best to help Danielle prepare for dates and were also the ones to find two of her suitors.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.